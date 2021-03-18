Big Zulu’s New Single ‘Inhlupheko’ Shoots To The Top Of The SA Radio Charts

Big Zulu’s New Single ‘Inhlupheko’ Shoots To The Top Of The SA Radio Charts. Big Zulu is an SA rapper who has stayed true and authentic to his sound throughout all the years of him being active in the industry. The chart topping rapper consistently releases singles that many South Africans relate too and wins over their hearts with his touching lyrics.

Big Zulu recently took to his Instagram page to share the news of his newly released single Inhlupheko featuring vocalist Mduduzi Ncube topping the SA Radio Monitor Charts. Big Zulu thanked all his fans for listening and supporting the track release.

The track beat out the likes of Platinum selling duo Blaq Diamond’s hit track Summer YoMuthi and Nasty C and Ari Lennox’s collaboration Black And White.

The rapper captioned the screenshot of the charts, “Nkabi Records. Inhlupheko sitting on number 1 The biggest song in the country. Nkabi Nation Siyabonga. Singawenza umehluko“.

Inhlupheko is Big Zulu’s first single for 2021 after the success of his 2020 single Mali Eningi featuring IntabaYaseDubai and Riky Rick. Big Zulu is no stranger to the top position on the Radio Monitor charts having had his single Mali Eningi top the charts for weeks. Mali Eningi became one of the biggest songs in SA Hip Hop in 2020.

Big Zulu is set to release an album in 2021 after the release of his last album Ungqongqoshe Woongqongqoshe. The album did amazing well and went on to achieve Gold Status in February 2021.

The successful rapper has not let fans in yet on his plans for his new album, however if it is anything like his sophomore release he will be serving up something amazing for fans to enjoy.

Stay tuned to see what Big Zulu serves up next!

Listen to Big Zulu’s single Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi Ncube here:

https://electromodeza.lnk.to/InhluphekoAr

