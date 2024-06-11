Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe: Fight time, undercard, prediction, odds and ring walks
Five years have now passed since the British cruiserweight rivals’ first showdown on the Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas undercard at the O2 Arena back in July 2019, with a thrilling bout ending in a split-decision win for the unbeaten Riakporhe as Billam-Smith suffered his first and only professional defeat to date.
Now they finally contest a high-profile second fight at the home of Crystal Palace, with Billam-Smith putting his WBO world title at 200lbs on the line for the second time, having reeled off 10 successive victories since that loss to Riakporhe.
Having defeated the likes of Tommy McCarthy (twice) and Isaac Chamberlain over recent years, ‘The Gentleman’ outpointed friend and former training partner Lawrence Okolie on an unforgettable night on home soil in front of an adoring crowd at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium last May, realising his world title ambitions in dream fashion.
The 19-1 Billam-Smith, 33 then returned to Bournemouth for a successful first defence in December as he forced the eighth-round retirement of veteran former European champion Mateusz Masternak.
Now he will be looking to avenge that sole pro loss against Riakporhe, who is still undefeated at 17-0 having won all seven of his bouts since beating Billam-Smith to retain the WBA Inter-Continental belt.
He has also held the British and WBC Silver titles at cruiserweight, but is now making his first world title challenge at 34, having notched up five consecutive stoppage wins including against Fabio Turchi, former two-time WBO interim champion Krzysztof Glowacki and most recently France’s Dylan Bregeon in Wolverhampton in November.
Rematch: Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe do battle again at Selhurst Park this weekend
Getty Images
Riakporhe was previously the mandatory challenge for the IBF gold, but vacated that position last summer amid frustrations over negotiations with then champion Jai Opetaia.
Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe date, start time, venue and ring walks
Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe takes place on Saturday June 15, 2024 at Selhurst Park in Croydon, the home of Premier League football club Crystal Palace – of which Riakporhe is a huge fan.
The fight forms part of the celebrations to mark 100 years since the south London stadium first opened.
The main undercard is due to start at around 7pm BST, with main event ring walks at approximately 10pm. The first fight of the day will be at 5:15pm, with doors open from 4:30pm.
As ever, those timings are subject to change.
How to watch Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe
TV channel: In the UK, Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe is being shown live on Sky Sports Action from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm.
Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can watch the action online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: Follow live coverage of the entire card with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog.
Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe fight card/undercard in full
On Saturday night’s undercard, Isaac Chamberlain continues his comeback from that gruelling summer 2022 defeat by Billam-Smith as he battles late-replacement opponent Jack Massey for the vacant European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles.
Chamberlain was originally supposed to face Poland’s Michal Cieslak, only for the latter to withdraw through injury last month.
Thrilling Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker fights for the eighth time as a pro against Ezra Arenyeka of Nigeria, with the vacant IBF International and WBA Gold light-heavyweight titles up for grabs.
Dan Azeez will look to bounce back from losing his British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles to Joshua Buatsi in February, with the likes of ascending star Francesca Hennessy also on the bill.
Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe
Isaac Chamberlain vs Jack Massey
Ben Whittaker vs Ezra Arenyeka
Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek
Deevorn Miller vs Edwin Mosquera
Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe prediction
The big-hitting Riakporhe had his hand raised the last time these two British rivals met in a close and absorbing contest, with the judges returning scorecards of 97-92, 95-94, 93-96.
Ultimately his formidable power told in the end, with the otherwise hugely durable Billam-Smith bloodied in the seventh round and receiving a standing count from the referee.
But the Bournemouth favourite has continued to go from strength to strength since then while competing at a higher level and will be brimming with confidence to avenge his only career loss.
Riakporhe earned a split-decision win over British cruiserweight rival Billam-Smith back in 2019
Getty Images
We expect another captivating war that truly could go either way, but this time with Billam-Smith utilising all that experience gained and doing enough to just about shade another tight decision.
Billam-Smith to win a thrilling contest on points.
Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe weigh-in results
The official weigh-in for this weekend’s fight card takes place on Friday afternoon. Check back in then for the results.
Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe odds
Billam-Smith to win: 15/8
Billam-Smith to win on points or by decision: 7/2
Billam-Smith to win by knockout or technical knockout: 9/2
Riakporhe to win on points or by decision: 7/5
Riakporhe to win by knockout or technical knockout: 15/8
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
