Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, results and TV channel

Since then, the 33-year-old has become a world champion, beating Lawrence Okolie in front of his home fans in Bournemouth last year, before defending that strap against Mateusz Masternak. After four consecutive bouts in Bournemouth, Billam-Smith now makes the trip to south London to take on the local favourite. This is Riakporhe’s first shot at a world title as he looks to follow his rival’s lead by realising his championship dreams at the home of his beloved football team.