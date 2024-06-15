14
22
39
49
8
32
2
9
10
1
24
26
23
46
5
11
25
30
37
38
33
15
48
34
29
16
3
40
13
44
20
43
4
35
18
31
Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, results and TV channel

Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, results and TV channel

2024-06-15Last Updated: 2024-06-15
341 Less than a minute


Since then, the 33-year-old has become a world champion, beating Lawrence Okolie in front of his home fans in Bournemouth last year, before defending that strap against Mateusz Masternak. After four consecutive bouts in Bournemouth, Billam-Smith now makes the trip to south London to take on the local favourite. This is Riakporhe’s first shot at a world title as he looks to follow his rival’s lead by realising his championship dreams at the home of his beloved football team.


Source link

2024-06-15Last Updated: 2024-06-15
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England suffer first-ever loss to Fiji to leave Rugby World Cup hopes in disarray

England suffer first-ever loss to Fiji to leave Rugby World Cup hopes in disarray

2023-08-26
Everton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Everton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-03-01
Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta allays Euro 2024 fears after fitness setback

Bukayo Saka injury: Mikel Arteta allays Euro 2024 fears after fitness setback

2024-05-19
Man City XI vs FC Copenhagen: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

Man City XI vs FC Copenhagen: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

2024-03-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo