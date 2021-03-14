Blak Ryno Returns With New Skin ‘Bleached’ Look And Visuals For ‘Pedestal’: Watch – DancehallMag

Dancehall artist Blak Ryno returns on the scene from an apparent image-altering interlude to not only launch a brand new music video for his single Pedestal but to also show off a drastically ‘bleached’ skin tone.

The deejay appears in the new Visuals & Zounds directed video treatment looking several shades lighter than what fans have grown accustomed to seeing. Even Though he hit some pretty slick-sounding bars on the new song, Ryno’s new complexion is hardly impossible to avoid, creating quite a bit of distraction for the viewers and commenters.

The once, dark-skinned deejay, who proudly dubbed himself “Blak Ryno” when he launched his music career in 2005 under the mighty Portmore Empire, seems quite happy and content with his new skin tone. An undertaking he was perhaps considering for some time now, after all his former mentor, the Worl’ Boss Vybz Kartel, and one-time GAZA affiliates were prominent skin bleachers.

The fans however are having mixed feelings about this unexpected image change with the deejay, several of whom think that he should now change his name as well, as Blak Ryno no longer fits the description, “White Ryno” may just apply better.

“That’s not black ryno, dats white ryno Jah know star,” said one disheartened fan under the new video-release on YouTube.

Another followed up, “Dawg look bleach out me couldn’t recognize d man when d video start …. tune bad still .”

Others had a similar reaction, “Man name White Ryno now ,” and “Wow the song is nice but the skin tone frighten me .”

The Dancehall star is the least bit bothered by the fan’s reactions, he posted several photos on Instagram to show off his new look and to promote the new track.

“Mi a live my life for me, not for the crowd” he wrote. “Mi dont want nobody feel like them have the right fi tell me what to do with my self , people bleach every b , you’ll be alright.”

Many fans came out to defend the Murderous deejay to say that his talent had nothing to do with the color of his skin and wanted to point out that the track was simply fire.

“ nah pree e Colour change enuh but the lyrics and flow shot ,” said one fan. Others agreed, “One thing fa sure all flow that is singing today in dancehall ryno was the first to done it ……bleach or no bleach ryno a mi artist.”

“No joke ryno is a real born talented stinger,” and “Stinga your creativity is back on dancehall table @blackryno #pedestral #fromgaza days till now you have that impact in music teach dem #seetdeh.”

The 36-year-old Portmore native who grew up in Waterford and attended school at Bridgeport High dropped his first-ever recorded single Shelle-le-le off of the Siren Riddim in 2005. His career would bring forth many other hits like Bike Back, See You Again, She Like Dat, Shot A Buss, Badmind, Murda Murda, Murderous up to his very recent Go Hard, which released late last month.

Ryno’s new single Pedestal was produced by VZ Beatz Productions and Unknown Records and was released on Friday, March 12 with an accompanying music video – Watch it here.