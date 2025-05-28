How Blake Lively Has Kept Her Fans Hooked With Ultra-Revealing Snaps

Lively looked blooming while posing in a garden, sporting a black tank top and matching shorts.

“I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one. I buy corner store flowers, take them home, reassemble them and give them new life,” she wrote in the caption. “Ever since I moved to the city at 19, that’s been one of my creative and meditative anchors. It’s design, it’s interacting with nature, it’s a multi-sensory joy.”

Lively added: “Whenever I get the opportunity to garden from scratch and assemble fresh arrangements, I feel like the luckiest person on the planet. It’s straight up peace. No, there’s no joke coming. Just me being earnest about flowers. Ugh, pure sincerity. I hate it here.”

The It Ends With Us actress added photographs of her flower arrangements for the film adaptation’s press tour, noting it was “neat to see our personalities come through in the flowers.”

She continued: “This is why I love this stuff. All the ways you learn about people when you watch them create in different mediums fascinates me. We were rushing, but I’m a proud peacock over our arrangements.”