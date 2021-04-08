Blaklez Shares Which American Rapper Inspired His Single ‘Freedom Or Fame’. Blaklez can easily be named as one of SA Hip Hop’s best lyricists. His music is relatable and easy to listen too. The rapper has been active for a couple of years now and he always excites fans with his music releases.

After the news of American rapper DMX being in hospital surfaced, a few SA rappers took to their social media to share their hurt and worries for the rapper. Blaklez took the opportunity to share that DMX’s track Slippin‘ actually inspired his single Freedom Or Fame featuring Reason and ProKid. He also mentioned that he always wanted to make a song like his.

The rapper has dedicated music to DMX before, in 2019 he released a single featuring Reason titled DMX Prayer.

Blaklez‘ tweet wrote, “Freedom Or Fame was inspired by DMX’s Slippin’. I’ll be honest enough to admit I had always wanted to make a song like that when I was a kid. #PrayersForDMX“.

Freedom Or Fame was inspired by DMX’s Slippin’. I’ll be honest enough to admit I had always wanted to make a song like that when I was a kid. #PrayersForDMX 🙏🏾 — Brother Bear 🐻 (@Blaklez) April 5, 2021

Freedom Or Fame is off of Blaklez’ sophomore album A Broken Man’s Dream released in 2015. The album featured the likes of Zano, Junior Taurus and Lady Zamar.

Blaklez started 2021 on a high note by releasing a 5-track EP titled Don’t Mind the BS. Features on the album include close friend and fellow rapper Pdot O, Thapelo Mashiane and Streetz. He also appears on Taminology’s single Nkao Jola 2.0 featuring Chad Da Don and Brian Themba’s Hlala Nam.

The rapper recently announced that he is going to drop the music video for his single Turn The Lights Off featuring PdotO. He hinted at the drop by releasing still images of the video. The video is dedicated to Blaklez’ late mother who passed away in 2013 who he raps about in the second verse of the song.