Blok Celebrates 10 Years | SA Music News Magazine

Blok Celebrates 10 Years – This September, Blok celebrates its 10th birthday by doing what they do best, connecting people and places, to the city. Two initiatives brought this ethos to life: the annual Blok Spring Clean and the launch of Around the Blok.

On Saturday, 20 September, Blok hosted its third annual Spring Clean along the Sea Point beaches. This, together with Pristine Earth Collective, Statistics SA, and local Neighbourhood Heroes. Namely, Norfolk Deli, Crumbs & Cream, and Paris Cape Town.

Over 70 volunteers collected 53 bags of litter, leaving the coastline cleaner and greener. Atlantic Seaboard Ward Councillor, Nicola Jowell joined in, underscoring how shared responsibility helps public spaces thrive.

“The Blok Spring Clean is about more than picking up litter,” says Troy Squires, Head of Marketing at Blok. “It’s about coming together as a community, and keeping the places and spaces, we share, clean.”

Around the Blok

Blok has also launched Around the Blok. A call to explore the neighbourhood and a celebration of 10 years of shaping spaces and enabling connection. This is an open invitation to anyone in Cape Town to experience the city differently.

Grab a FREE Around the Blok t-shirt and set out your way: take a stroll, cycle, run, bring your pup, push a pram, or head out with the whole family. Along the route you’ll discover the people, places and progress Blok has achieved over their 10-year journey. Whether you do it in a day, a weekend, or over a month, the journey is yours. Just explore…

Pick up your free tee at either SIXONN (6 Norfolk Road) or THREE43ONB (343 Bellevue Road), both in Sea Point, along with a list of the locations, initiatives and Neighbourhood Heroes to visit, so that you can mark them off as you go along.

Snap a pic along the way, tag @blokliving, and share your journey.

Here’s where your journey could take you