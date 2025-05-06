BLOK Launches their 20th Development Blok – Renowned for its design-led approach to urban living, BLOK proudly announces the launch of their 20th development, ONEONR. The new development is located in Cape Town’s iconic and historic De Waterkant neighbourhood.

Marking Blok’s first development into this neighbourhood, ONEONR will be a striking symbol of the area’s evolving story. Where history and modernity meet on the cobbled streets that have long inspired bold living.

Designed with a deep respect for its surroundings, ONEONR will reinterpret De Waterkant’s architectural charm using Blok’s signature contemporary lens. Preserving heritage elements ensure the development integrates seamlessly with its historic setting, while offering residents sweeping views of Table Mountain, the city skyline, and the Atlantic Ocean. “In a neighbourhood known for breaking down walls, there are some we want to preserve,” says Blok’s Head of Marketing, Troy Squires.

ONEONR – A love letter to De Waterkant’s past and future…

“ONEONR is a love letter to De Waterkant’s past and its future,” says Jacques van Embden, CEO of Blok. “Our intention was to create something that not only honours the area’s rich heritage but also introduces a progressive vision for urban living in Cape Town.”

Featuring a mix of thoughtfully-designed Studio, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom apartments starting from R1 995 000, as well as highly coveted Rowhouses and Penthouses. ONEONR invites residents to experience urban living where home is an extension of the vibrant streets.

Amenities include a proposed community-centred green space, a ground floor café and shops. Also, 24-hour security, a gorgeous pool deck and pet-friendly homes. With De Waterkant’s ongoing popularity as a ‘15-minute city’ destination, ONEONR offers an unmatched opportunity to become part of a neighbourhood that continues to define Cape Town’s cultural pulse. A cobblestone’s throw away from the city centre.

A dynamic dialogue between the historical and the new

Two Five Five Architects describe the project as “a dynamic dialogue between the historical and the new.” By anchoring the development in preserved heritage fabric while introducing considered modern interventions, ONEONR creates an immersive, human-centred experience. Prioritising public engagement through active street edges and communal spaces that extend the vibrancy of city life.

ONEONR officially launched, 23 April 2025, with sales to the public opening soon. Interested buyers can express their interest and shortlist their favourite apartments from 7 May 2025, ahead of reservation and sales opening on 14 May 2025.

Blok invites you to be a part of their next chapter. With progressive design that honours the charm of the past, and innovative spaces that offer a new way of living.

ONEONR is set to make its mark in a neighbourhood rich in history.

Whether you’re looking for your first home, an investment opportunity or would like to be a part of history in the making, visit oneonr.co.za or contact [email protected]