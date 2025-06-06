Blok Records Welcomes Rising Nigerian Talent ‘Fraesh’ in Anticipated Collab with Aguero Banks for ‘Intro II.’

[Lagos, Nigeria] –, the rising star from Nigeria, has teamed up with rap sensation. This, for his highly anticipated new single, “”, set to drop June 27th on. This powerful collaboration blends hard-hitting rap with melodic flows, creating an anthem of perseverance, gratitude, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

In “Intro II” Aguero Banks delivers a commanding verse in his native Igbo language. Fraesh showcases his skillful lyricism, reflecting on the struggles, pain, and growth that have shaped their musical journeys. Together, they capture the essence of the hustle. Celebrating the grind, the setbacks, and the unwavering hope for brighter days ahead.

This release marks a major milestone for Joseph Achadu, known by his stage name Fraesh, as his first official drop under Blok Records. The Nigerian singer and songwriter is stepping into a new era with a bold statement of intent. With its heartfelt message and captivating sound, “Intro II” is poised to strike a chord with listeners. Those who understand that success is earned through grit, sacrifice, and staying true to the journey.

“Intro II” will be available on all major streaming platforms from June 27th.

In the meantime, fans can pre-save the track ahead of its release using the link below.

Pre-save “Intro II” here

Social Media Links

Fraesh on Instagram

Aguero Banks on Instagram

Blok Records on Instagram

If you enjoyed reading Blok Records Welcomes Rising Nigerian Talent ‘Fraesh’ check out more local releases here