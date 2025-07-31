Blokent and T.I Blaze Join Forces – One of the most exciting cross-continental collaborations of the year is officially underway: African music label BLOKENT has teamed up with Nigeria’s breakout star T.I BLAZE in Cape Town, South Africa, to create a high-energy Amapiano record that’s already generating serious buzz across social media.

The collaboration unites T.I BLAZE’s raw, street-inspired sound with the hypnotic pulse of Amapiano, South Africa’s dominant genre that’s been making waves from Johannesburg to London, Lagos to Los Angeles. The result? A sound that feels both local and global. Unmistakably African, yet ready for worldwide playlists.

T.I BLAZE first captured hearts with his smash hit “Sometimes”, later remixed with Afrobeats icon Olamide, before delivering another standout track, “Try”. His emotionally resonant lyrics and effortless flow have made him a voice of a new generation in Afrobeats and street-pop.

Now stepping into a fresh sonic lane, the hitmaker has joined forces with BLOKENT. A fast-growing South African–Nigerian label known for developing talent and producing cutting-edge music content across the continent.

“This is a cultural exchange. T.I BLAZE brings that raw Nigerian soul, and we’re pairing it with the heartbeat of South Africa ,Amapiano. What we’ve created is something fresh and truly African,” said a BLOKENT spokesperson.

Already, a snippet from the session has surfaced on several social media blogs, sparking excitement among fans and DJs alike. The energy online suggests this is more than just another collab, it’s a movement.

Audiences can now catch an exclusive behind-the-scenes reel from the Cape Town studio session below, giving fans a first look at the magic that went down.

Follow blokentertainment on Instagram here

Follow T.I Blaze on Instagram here