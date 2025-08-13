BLOKENT Drops Afrobeat Anthem ‘Blok Baby’ – Blok Entertainment proudly announces the release of “Blok Baby.” The debut single is from its newest signees Rico4vee and Starkidmaker. This vibrant Afrobeat track is produced by Nigerian producer Chify Jay. It introduces two fresh voices and one standout beatmaker to the global music scene.

“Blok Baby” is a catchy, feel-good anthem. It is built on infectious percussion, bright melodies, and a smooth, sing-along chorus. Chify Jay, quickly becoming one of Nigeria’s most promising young producers, brings his signature blend of traditional Afrobeat rhythms and modern production finesse, creating a sound that’s both authentic and global. His production sets the perfect stage for Rico4vee and Starkidmaker to shine.

Both hailing from Enugu, Nigeria, Rico4vee and Starkidmaker deliver a dynamic performance on “Blok Baby.” Rico4vee’s melodic vocals and effortless flow complement Starkidmaker’s vibrant energy, resulting in a track that feels fresh yet instantly familiar. Their chemistry, paired with Chify Jay’s polished beat, makes for an irresistible debut.

Blok Entertainment has built its reputation on discovering raw talent and nurturing it for the international stage. BLOK BABY is the label’s latest step in showcasing Africa’s next generation of stars.

