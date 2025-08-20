43
31
23
5
37
4
39
2
24
16
46
33
40
35
32
38
8
44
49
11
3
9
29
30
18
25
1
26
22
20
13
48
15
14
34
10
Bloomfield pleased that Hatters showed the 'attacking intent' he asked for against Latics

Bloomfield pleased that Hatters showed the 'attacking intent' he asked for against Latics

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
348 Less than a minute



Town bounce back to winning ways at Kenilworth Road


Source link

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
348 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England XI vs Latvia: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for World Cup qualifier

England XI vs Latvia: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for World Cup qualifier

2025-03-23
Town attacker urges Luton to cut out the 'soft goals' that are threatening survival bid

Town attacker urges Luton to cut out the 'soft goals' that are threatening survival bid

2023-12-13
Real Betis XI vs Chelsea: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Conference League final today

Real Betis XI vs Chelsea: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Conference League final today

2025-05-28
Jack Grealish: Manchester City set to suffer £60m losses in bid to offload winger after Club World Cup snub

Jack Grealish: Manchester City set to suffer £60m losses in bid to offload winger after Club World Cup snub

2025-06-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo