Slovakia vs Romania had it all

FRANKFURT — The Romanian and the Slovakian supporters had made a racket all afternoon, but they were soon put in their place. At around 6.15pm local time, the skies opened and a lightning bolt shot out.

It created an improbably loud crash as it cracked through the air, prompting bums to bolt out of seats and eyes to dart nervously over shoulders to check that the stadium was still standing and the roof was not on fire. A biblical downpour followed, so heavy that the players wished they’d brought their swimming goggles.

There was little warning it was coming, although the meteorologists may disagree. Until then it had been an unjustifiably hot day in Frankfurt, peaking at 31 degrees. Germany isn’t supposed to be this sticky.

There were a sweaty swarm of shirts, mostly Romanian yellow with specks of Slovakian blue, outside the Arena before kick-off, and a sodden swarm of shirts after the final whistle.

Radu Dragusin, the Tottenham defender who has enjoyed an excellent tournament so far, tried in vain to ring the water out of his shirt. Impressively, his man bun survived the torrent.

It took a while for everyone to refocus on the reason they were there. This wasn’t a normal occurrence at a football match and for a time everyone was in a daze, wondering what had just happened, waiting for it all to blow over.

Either side of the thunderstorm a football match was played and it was an absurdly entertaining one at that. In the end, both teams got a result they were happy with. This was no Disgrace of Gijon: they both tried their utmost to win.

“Some people should apologize to us after talking the way they did about a fix between us and Slovakia,” said Romania’s manager Edward Iordanescu afterwards.

The Romanian players bounced in a joyous huddle as their fans bopped in the stands once the ubiquitous Freed From Desire was pumped out of the PA system. The result confirmed them as group winners over the mighty Belgians. After a few seconds, the Slovakians joined in, once they had realised their status as one of the best third-placed teams was safe.

Even in a tournament in which it is easier to progress than bow out, both teams have defied expectations. Romania haven’t reached the knockout stage of a European Championship since 2000 when a golden generation had its last dance. They are ranked 46th in the world with Slovakia just two places behind. Only Slovenia and Albania came into the tournament with fewer Fifa points.

Group E had the most compelling set of final fixtures with all four teams locked on three points heading into the final game: they all finished on four. Belgium vs Ukraine was a damp squib. This was just damp.

Slovakia were in dreamland for 13 minutes. Ondrej Duda, a 10-time appearance maker for Norwich City in the Premier League, put them in front with a clever header that temporarily propelled them to the top of the group.

Dragusin attempts to remove water from his shirt after a remarkable downpour (Photo: Reuters)



It stunned the crowd, of which approximately three-quarters were wearing yellow Romanian shirts. A significant number of them had “Hagi 10” stitched on the back of them too, in tribute to the country’s greatest ever player Gheorge, the Maradona of the Carpathians.

Gheorge’s son Ianis has inherited his number and his left footedness, if not quite the same level of technical skill. Still, the Rangers-owned winger played a significant role in restoring Romanian parity, jinking into the area and tempting David Hancko to hang a leg out in front of him. A VAR review confirmed the penalty and Razvan Marin duly smashed it into the top corner.

Those were the key moments, but plenty happened besides. Andrei Ratiu, the blue-haired dynamo who has become a cult hero in this tournament, twice tested Martin Dubravka’s reflexes from range after stumbling into attacking areas. Slovakia’s David Strelec and Lukas Haraslin went close to flipping the group on its head again. Dragusin almost sliced the ball over his keeper. The tempo increased as the pitch got greasier. Back and forth like a pinball machine.

The full-time whistle eventually brought an end to the chaos, sparking scenes of jubilation. Hagi Jr was on megaphone duties as Romania’s players celebrated wildly with their fans. Slovakia emulated their performance at Euro 2016, but this was arguably a greater achievement with the spiky-haired Marek Hamsik no longer driving them on.

This was the sort of contest that neutrals feel comfortable with skipping. Doing so would have been a big mistake. It was one of the games of the group stage, made unforgettable by the elements.