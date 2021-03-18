Blue Ivy Celebrates First Grammy Win

Blue Ivy won her first Grammy on Sunday.

The 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z took home the award for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which she shared with her mother. Blue, who is featured on the track off 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift and is also credited as a co-writer, is now the second-youngest Grammy winner following Leah Peasall, who won in 2001 for her work on the soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou? at age 8.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé shared a video montage featuring footage from her Grammy wins throughout the years as well as Sunday’s historic night, where she became the most decorated female in Grammy history with 28 wins. At the end of the clip, soundtracked by “Black Parade,” she celebrated Blue Ivy by sharing never-before-seen photos of her daughter posing with her first Grammy.

Blue is all smiles as she holds the gold gramophone and rocks a gold crown on her head. Bey and JAY’s oldest daughter also turned her Grammy into a cup and drank out of it from a blue-and-white striped straw in the final seconds of the Instagram clip.







While accepting the award for Best R&B Performance, a proud Bey honored her Grammy-winning daughter. “I know my daughter is watching,” said Bey. “Blue, congratulations, you won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you and I’m so honored to be your mommy.”

Bey’s video montage also included clips of her posing backstage with fellow Grammy winners Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles. Bey and JAY can also be seen dancing at the after-party.

The Carters are keeping it all in the family. Beyoncé has won 28 Grammys, while JAY-Z now has 23 after winning Best Rap Song for his work on “Savage.”