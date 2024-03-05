Blvk H3ro’s ‘Runaway’ And 11 More New Songs

Every week our writers at DancehallMag highlight new Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists. This week we have new drops from Blvk H3ro, Skillibeng & Stalk Ashley, Aidonia, Skeng, Caano, Protoje, Romain Virgo & Masicka, plus much more.

If you have favorites of your own, feel free to send suggestions to [email protected].

Blvk H3ro (Black Hero) – Runaway

In his latest release, Runaway Blvk H3ro masterfully blends perseverance and vulnerability to chronicle the relentless struggles of life’s formidable challenges. Listen here:

Caano – Mankind

Caano’s Mankind urges listeners to push the negative influences of peers aside and join him in chasing dreams and elevating their lives.

Protoje – Legend Legend

Grammy-nominated artist Protoje pays homage to the great Bob Marley on Legend Legend, following the musical icon’s birthday and the premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love movie. Produced by The FaNaTIX, check out the new visuals here:

Romain Virgo feat. Masicka – Been There Before

Romaine Virgo teams up with Masicka for Been There Before – the song he says is the most relatable to his upbringing from his entire music catalog. Listen to the track here:

450, Valiant – Faith

In Faith by 450 and Valiant, the two share relatable experiences of pain and disappointments and how they emerge from these dark places with faith in the Most High. Check out the music video produced by Lyledon Records, Tru Ambassador Entertainment, and Diplomats Records here:

Stalk Ashley x Skillibeng – Really Like U

Getting straight to business on a slow-tempo beat, Stalk Ashley and Skillibeng are a match made in ecstasy on this risqué new track Really Like U. Watch more in the Now or Never and Shane Creative-directed visuals below.

Alkaline – Feel Like God

Alkaline dishes grime and gore in this new track Feel Like God, warning enemies of his sadistic pastimes of torture and bloodshed.

Chronic Law – No Love

In case they’ve forgotten, Chronic Law reminds these “pretty and sneaking” females of his stone-cold interior in the song No Love, stating in lyrics, “Mi heart nuh beat, mi heart nuh work … God know mi nuh want no love, heart done cold up …. …Girl mi nuh nice so better you buy doughnut.” Listen more below.

Aidonia – Tree Top

Aidonia says it’s “straight badness” in his latest release TreeTop. Produced by Banga House MG and Haunted Music, check out more below.

Kraff – Sum Time

In this Head Concussion Records and TheBuduDem-produced single Sum Time, Dancehall star Kraff takes up his role as the ultimate ladies’ man and surrounds himself with several video vixens in the music video – Watch more below.

Skeng – Demon Soul

“No strings attached,” Skeng is only looking for a good time in his new track Demon Soul. Check out the 9MileVisualz here:

Najeeriii, Countree Hype – Dizzy

Guns, girls, money, drugs, sex, name brand gears, and more, Najeeriii leaves no stone unturned in this lyrical Dancehall track, Dizzy – produced by Countree Hype Entertainment. Check out the KD Visuals-directed visuals here: