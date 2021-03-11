Bobby Shmurda Gets Fired Up To Popcaan’s ‘El Chapo’, Dancehall Star Reacts: ‘Yyy?’ – DancehallMag

Brooklyn, New York rapper Bobby Shmurda is back in full effect since his release from a US Federal prison four weeks ago.

The 26-year-old shared his “All star Shweekend” on Instagram yesterday where he was jetting across states with his boys, linking up with fellow rapper Fabolous, counting his bricks of cash mid-flight, and chilling and later getting himself fired up to Dancehall artist, Popcaan’s track, El Chapo.

Shmurda, who has Jamaican heritage, was evidently airborne when he recorded himself reciting the lyrics to the intro of El Chapo. Though he reeled off the words verbatim, delivered a spit-flinging version involving several untimely tongue-lurches in between verses that were perhaps too up-close and personal.

Popcaan, who caught wind of the Hot N*gga rapper ‘spitting’ the bars to his 2017 release, responded, “A mad rass man yyy tho,” followed by several laughing face emojis.

While the nod was cool, it was just a little too much for the Unruly Boss. A sentiment shared by several Jamaican Instagram followers, who commented on the post as well.

“So mek him a long out feem tongue an a behave like wen Lizard see fly so…..Mi rass,” said one person.

Others agreed, “Too much tongue man yyy,” “The man tongue busy badddd ,” “A Bay Spit Just Fly Ina Me Face ,” and “Di tongue business dwgggg bobby weh ya do ute .”

One fan seemed to think, “Popcaan dis him neatly” with his response, while another thought Bobby’s tongue action was a result of being locked up too long, he said, “Too much tongue from him come from prison man .”

It seems the young rapper is just happy to finally be free after serving a 7-year prison sentence. Bobby was arrested in 2014 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.

Popcaan was one of the first Dancehall artists to celebrate Shmurda’s release from jail on the morning of February 23, along with other deejays like Mavado, Elephant Man, and Ding Dong to name a few.

Popcaan shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call he had with Shmurda after his release on Instagram last week.

He wrote on the post, “The link stay real!!! Live life to the fullest G, #GS9 #UNRULY @realbobbyshmurdags9 @rowdyrebel touch rd killy.” The sight of the two artistes on the same screen prompted several enthusiastic fans to call for a Dancehall/rap collaboration, surging 100k Likes on the post within a few hours after it was made.

Many will know that Popcaan appeared on a Reggae remix of Bobby’s hit track Hot N*gga alongside Mavado, Jah X, and Junior Reid. The original of which was significantly responsible for skyrocketing Shmurda’s career to stardom along with the viral Shmoney Dance in 2014 before his incarceration.