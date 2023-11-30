Bobi Wine – The People’s President Documentary – In Uganda’s 2021 presidential election, music star, activist and opposition leader Bobi Wine, together with his wife Barbie, rallied his people in a dangerous fight for freedom from President Museveni’s oppressive 35-year regime.

Documenting his presidential run, National Geographic’s Bobi Wine: The People’s President, premieres across Africa on DStv 181 this Sunday, 3 December at 21:00.

About Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Born in the slums of Kampala, Bobi Wine, Ugandan opposition leader, former member of parliament, activist and national superstar musician, risks his life and the lives of his wife, Barbie, and their children to fight the ruthless regime led by Yoweri Museveni. Museveni has been in power since 1986 and changed Uganda’s constitution to enable him to run for yet another five-year term.

Running in the country’s 2021 presidential elections, Bobi Wine uses his music to denounce the dictatorial regime. Supporting his life mission to defend the oppressed and the voiceless people of Uganda. In this fight, he also takes on the country’s police and military. They are not afraid to use violence and torture in a vain attempt to intimidate and silence him and supporters.

How to tune in

DStv: Channel 181

StarSat: 220 on DTH, 220 on DTT (249 on DTT in Uganda)

More information about the documentary is available here

About The Walt Disney Company EMEA:

The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years. The company employs thousands across the region. Between Disneyland Paris and its other iconic brands, EMEA entertains, informs and inspires millions of consumers in more than 130 countries. This through the power of unparalleled storytelling. Disney+, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, is currently available in 60 markets across EMEA.

If you enjoyed reading Bobi Wine – The People’s President Documentary catch up on more Documentary news here