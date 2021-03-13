Boity claims she’s set to do the #sillouettechallenge | Fans react
Boity Thulo teases fans with the confession that she’s finally set to do the Silhouette challenge.
The challenge went viral last month, and lots of persons jumped on it, including a few SA celebs.
Buhle Samuels, Gigi Lamayne and a few others did the challenge.
However, Boity’s confession came at a time, when people’s minds are off the trend.
“I finally feel like I have the courage to do the #sillouettechallenge,” she tweeted.
While some anticipated the video, others were indifferent. Check out reactions below:
