The post Boity Teases Visuals For Upcoming Music Video ‘018’s Finest’ appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Boity Teases Visuals For Upcoming Music Video ‘018’s Finest’. Platinum selling rapper Boity took the SA Hip Hop industry by storm with her debut single Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C. Even though the multi talented rapper and entrepreneur has a few projects going at the same time, she is still giving a high energy to all of them.

Universal Music Group South Africa took to their twitter page to tease the visuals for Boity‘s upcoming music video 018’s Finest featuring Maglera Doe Boy and Ginger Trill off of her 2020 EP 4436. The visuals will be dropping on the 16th of April 2021.

Their tweet read, “018’s Finest, Potchefstroom Queen – Boity will be dropping sick visuals from her EP “4436”“.

Check out the clean visuals here

018's Finest, Potchefstroom Queen – @Boity will be dropping sick visuals from her EP "4436" pic.twitter.com/2I86hoMohO — U Music South Africa (@UMGSA) April 14, 2021

The 018’s Finest music video will be Boity’s third following her iconic Wuz Dat and Bakae videos. She also featured in Costa Titch’s music video for their collaboration Thembi.

Apart from the music side of things, Boity is winning in the other areas of her life. She recently launched her own premium alcohol brand BT Signature that all her fans are loving. The beverage comes in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions so it can be enjoyable to everyone.

Before the launch of BT Signature she also released her very own perfume, Boity Sapphire that is available in stores around South Africa. The successful rapper also has her own independant hair care range.

She has been manifesting large sums of money from her ancestors and it seems like they are coming through for her. She last manifested R69 Million, and who knows? She might not be far too from her goal. As she crosses boundaries in various industries, she became the third South African woman to feature on the cover of Man Magazine after Bonang and Nadia Nakai.

The post Boity Teases Visuals For Upcoming Music Video ‘018’s Finest’ appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.





Source