Bold reforms deliver tangible progress: ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed that Zimbabwe’s national trajectory remains resolutely on course, driven by transformative policies under the Second Republic that are now yielding measurable development gains across key sectors of the economy.

Addressing thousands who gathered at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe for the 45th Independence Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa declared that despite enduring economic sanctions, global shocks, and climate-induced challenges, Zimbabwe’s development momentum is accelerating under homegrown policy reforms.

“The policies of the Second Republic are bearing fruit. The mining sector is leading in value addition, with a projected 5.6 percent growth this year, spurred by new mines and favourable commodity prices,” said the President. “The accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy has had a positive effect on the manufacturing sector. The pharmaceutical sector, for example, has seen capacity utilisation rise to 50 percent from 43 percent.”

He pointed to energy security improvements, rural electrification, revitalised education in science and innovation, and inclusive economic participation as signs of progress.

“To ensure Zimbabwean products remain competitive both locally and globally, technical and vocational education, particularly in Science, Technology and Innovation, is critical,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also praised security forces for their role in safeguarding peace, and reiterated that worker welfare and food security remain top priorities.

“Land, which is our inalienable heritage, is being productively utilised, and we anticipate a bumper harvest from the 2024/25 summer cropping season,” he said, citing efforts such as the Agriculture Transformation Strategy and the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme.

Rejecting attempts to sow division, he called on Zimbabweans to remain vigilant, united and patriotic: “Divisive and alarmist elements will never triumph over a nation such as ours, born from a rich liberation history and the blood of brave sons and daughters.”

He urged all citizens, regardless of background, to contribute to national development and uphold values of unity, empathy, and hard work. “Regardless of political affiliation, religion, race, gender or age, let us all put Zimbabwe first. It is the only country we call home, and so shall future generations.”

