Boring or Borthball 2.0? What this squad tells us about the new England

TWICKENHAM — There is always a sense of excitement and renewal with the announcement of the first England squad after a World Cup.

And the one revealed by Steve Borthwick at a chilly Twickenham on Wednesday morning contained the requisite ingredients for a Six Nations campaign.

There was a generous sprinkling of uncapped wannabes, a fresh captain in Jamie George – albeit the hooker is an 85-cap veteran and no one’s idea of an unknown quantity – and talk from Borthwick of English rugby “turning a corner” as he seeks to build on the third place achieved at the global tournament in October.

This strident note of positivity is founded, in Borthwick’s view, on the domestic Premiership enjoying good attendances of late, and the clubs mostly performing well in Europe, and the younger player pathway starting to bear fruit, and George the new skipper choosing to stay in England for at least the next two seasons rather than joining the talent drain to France.

And in the context of the domestic game struggling to keep its head above choppy financial waters, it is beguiling to think of Borthwick in Wednesday’s sharp blue RFU-issue suit, or tracksuited atop his famous line-out ladder when the squad get together for pre-Six Nations training in Spain from next Tuesday, pointing the way to an even brighter future.

In keeping with the theme, Borthwick showed some enthusiasm when invited to comment on whether England would take inspiration from the playing styles of Northampton, Bath and Harlequins.

“You start looking at the balance of when they move the ball, when they run the ball and when they choose to kick the ball,” Borthwick said of the table-topping Northampton, who have provided two forwards and five backs to this squad.

“You see the smartness of how they develop that game and then have the ability to move the ball and work the ball on the edges either by running or kicking. I think that decision-making process of the right thing to do at the right time is key in Test rugby.”

But he also said: “Test rugby is so tight, games are so tight. Making those key decisions at the right time is integral.”

And within this, it was possible to detect a hedging of bets; a hint of a reminder that chucking the ball round – and conceding plenty of points along the way – is fine at The Rec or Franklin’s Gardens, but doomed in the Six Nations arena in which England have a meagre six wins out of 15, three of them against Italy, in the past three Championships.

And the vision of Borthball 2.0 – as some are keen to dub it, although we know the man himself never would – came with a further caveat.

England have “three main training sessions”, Borthwick said, before they open their Six Nations against Italy in Rome on 3 February, which sounded less like a promise of immediately expanding on the kick-chase-based game plan utilised at the World Cup (Borthball 1.0, if you must), and more like spinning a roulette wheel with six pounds on red and a fiver on black.

England Six Nations training squad Forwards Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps) Backs Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

Perhaps it was just Borthwick sensibly avoiding over-promising. The fact is a big chunk of the World Cup squad is unavailable to England now, temporarily or permanently, due to players retiring from Tests, or injury, or deciding Test rugby is no longer for them.

Borthwick had no choice but to make changes to replace Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs, Jonny May, Mako Vunipola, Joe Marchant, Jack Willis, Henry Arundell and Dave Ribbans, and cover for the injured Tom Curry, Manu Tuilagi, Bevan Rodd, George Martin and Anthony Watson.

The principal loosehead props Ellis Genge and Joe Marler have been sidelined by hamstring and bicep injuries respectively this month, but Borthwick believes both will be fit for Rome. He could still pick a side at the Stadio Olimpico of survivors from the World Cup, or alternatively pack the backs with confident Saints: George Furbank and Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell.

A concentration from one club would be one way of moving things on. Although Harlequins’ Marcus Smith at fly-half is likely to have plenty to say about that.

When Stuart Lancaster took over coaching England in the wake of the ignominious 2011 World Cup, he handed out seven new caps for the first match of the 2012 Six Nations; the conversation then was more about personnel than style.

At the corresponding moment after the 2019 World Cup, Eddie Jones went the other way, and later regretted not moving a few of the old guard along a bit more quickly.

Coaches come and go, and so do players, and always the aim is the maximisation of the collective. Jones spoke often of adding layers of variety and ingenuity to England’s attack, and the inability to do so before he was sacked in December 2022 frustrates the Australian still, according to interviews he has given recently.

So call it Borthball, if you like, or just plain old tactics and game plan; either way, we will have the evidence soon enough.