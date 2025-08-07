Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind – Things are going all natural in new series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind. From 17 August, viewers can tune into new episodes airing on E! (DStv 124). This will be every Sunday at 7.05pm, until the season finale on 5 October 2025.

The show is hosted by international radio and television personality Michelle Visage with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched) and body image expert Dr. Spirit, PhD.

More about Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind follows nine celebrities and social influencers through a transformative journey of self-discovery at the “Rewind Retreat.” They decide whether to reverse previous plastic surgeries and return to a more natural look. Through eye-opening challenges, unexpected emotional connections and laugh-out-loud moments, the participants are asked to look within. Reassessing their concept of beauty.

Meet the participants of Botched

Aubrey O’Day

Aubrey O’Day is a platinum singer and reality TV personality known for the girl group Danity Kane, which launched her successful solo career in pop music and several TV shows. She wants to reconsider her facial filler at the Rewind Retreat while connecting with the other participants on their shared experiences.

Kim Zolciak

Reality star Kim Zolciak was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and a star of the spin-off series Don’t Be Tardy, which followed her family life and documented several of her cosmetic surgeries. Following her recent divorce and some weight loss, Kim joins the retreat with her daughter Brielle, where she reevaluates one of her procedures.

Brielle Biermann

Reality star and influencer Brielle Biermann joins her mum, Kim, at the retreat where she weighs the pros and cons of facial filler. Recently engaged, Brielle wants a softer, more natural look as she heads into her wedding.

Jessica Dime

Rapper and TV personality Jessica Dime gained prominence as a cast member on four seasons of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Now a mum and wife, she continues to make music and build her fanbase. At the retreat, she is hoping to “tone down” certain procedures. She is also worried that it could impact her career.

Larissa Santos Lima

Brazilian-born Larissa Santos Lima is a TV personality and content creator. She rose to fame after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé. After undergoing extensive cosmetic surgeries on her face and body, Larissa worries her enhancements are limiting her ability to have an active lifestyle.

Sebastian Bails

Sebastian Bails is a social media and YouTube star. He is known for his comedic characters, as well as his candid videos, The videos cover his journey with cosmetic injections at a young age. Sebastian is vocal about the pressures of maintaining appearances in the influencer industry. His reasons for seeking out surgery catches everyone by surprise.

Sophia Elgerabli

Sophia Elgerabli is a content creator and model. Her career took off after two BBL procedures. In this phase of life, she is shifting to new business ventures and wants to be taken more seriously with an updated look.

Alan McGarry

Irish content creator Alan McGarry is known for their bold presence in the reality TV world and LGBTQ+ media. Alan used filler procedures to help boost their self-confidence. They come to the retreat with regrets over a BBL.

Kathy Brown

Kathy Brown ended up in the glamorous yet high-pressure world of Playboy modeling. She eventually had a breast augmentation that caused extreme physical discomfort and emotional strain. She hopes to reverse the surgery so she can resume an active lifestyle centered around her grandchildren.

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind

Produced by Fulwell Entertainment with Matt Cox, Rebecca Hertz, Emma Conway, Charlie Van Vleet, Ben Turner and Dr. Terry Dubrow as executive producers.

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind premieres on E! on 17 August at 7.05pm, with new episodes airing every Sunday until 5 October 2025.