“Bounce Artwork Breakdown” « tooXclusive

Rema, Bounce

Jonzing and Mavin’s golden boy, Rema shared with us the breakdown of Bounce Artwork. Analyzed in Detail, The design of his new buzzing hit song which was produced by Don Jazzy.

Following the amazing reception of my chart-topping single, Bounce, in this video, I sit down to explain the meaning of the song’s artwork. Designed by Willysart, shot by Mavin Films” – Rema

Every single entity on the artwork aside the Bear and lady is Rema, he shares the identity of all the Remas in the Bounce artwork. On the Artwork there is the; ‘Woman Video‘ Remmyboy, ‘Ailen‘ Remmyboy, ‘Beamer/Rainbow‘ Remmyboy, ‘Bad Commando‘ Remmyboy, ‘Ginger Me‘ RemBoy and more.

Also the Bear signifies Don Jazzy and the Lady on skull-face signifies Evil (Death). Watch the video below to get the full Artwork Breakdown

Stream Bounce 

Source

Related Articles

VIDEO: Tek Raymond – “The Money” Ft. iLLBLISS & Muno « tooXclusive

19 Feb 2021

[Video] Zlatan – “Lagos Anthem Remix” ft. Oberz, Frescool, Oladips, Kabex, Trod « tooXclusive

2 weeks ago

Janet Manyowa || Many Blessings Dance Challenge (2020)

3 weeks ago

Irene Mutangadura-Muridzi Wemoyo(Official Video) Ft Potifa Mopo NAXO Films 2020

3 weeks ago
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo