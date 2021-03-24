“Bounce Artwork Breakdown” « tooXclusive

Jonzing and Mavin’s golden boy, Rema shared with us the breakdown of Bounce Artwork. Analyzed in Detail, The design of his new buzzing hit song which was produced by Don Jazzy.

“Following the amazing reception of my chart-topping single, Bounce, in this video, I sit down to explain the meaning of the song’s artwork. Designed by Willysart, shot by Mavin Films” – Rema

Every single entity on the artwork aside the Bear and lady is Rema, he shares the identity of all the Remas in the Bounce artwork. On the Artwork there is the; ‘Woman Video‘ Remmyboy, ‘Ailen‘ Remmyboy, ‘Beamer/Rainbow‘ Remmyboy, ‘Bad Commando‘ Remmyboy, ‘Ginger Me‘ RemBoy and more.

Also the Bear signifies Don Jazzy and the Lady on skull-face signifies Evil (Death). Watch the video below to get the full Artwork Breakdown

Stream Bounce