11
31
14
40
38
26
49
45
4
16
18
32
34
37
23
1
2
35
10
20
50
22
25
29
43
7
47
8
13
44
9
46
33
21
30
48
24
5
39
15
3

Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

140 2 minutes read


Arsenal travel down to Bournemouth in the Premier League later today eager to get back to winning ways. While the Gunners are so far unbeaten, two draws have allowed Manchester City to open up a gap at the top of the division, albeit a small one. Still, such are the demands the champions have set, dropping many more points could prove fatal.

Mikel Arteta is missing a raft of first-team players for the game. Both Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are doubts, along with William Saliba, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Now more than ever, Arteta needs his squad players to step up, particularly with a Champions League game just around the corner.


Source link

140 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h for friendly today

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h for friendly today

‘Tottenham is an attractive job, every manager knows it’s a big club’

‘Tottenham is an attractive job, every manager knows it’s a big club’

Wales Net Win Over Czechs, Belgium, Dutch Go Goal Crazy, Turks Held By Latvia

Ewing theory offers hope that Tottenham can thrive in life without Harry Kane

Ewing theory offers hope that Tottenham can thrive in life without Harry Kane

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo