Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal travel down to Bournemouth in the Premier League later today eager to get back to winning ways. While the Gunners are so far unbeaten, two draws have allowed Manchester City to open up a gap at the top of the division, albeit a small one. Still, such are the demands the champions have set, dropping many more points could prove fatal.

Mikel Arteta is missing a raft of first-team players for the game. Both Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are doubts, along with William Saliba, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Now more than ever, Arteta needs his squad players to step up, particularly with a Champions League game just around the corner.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have shown promising signs under Andoni Iraola but remain without a win in the Premier League. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.