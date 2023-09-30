Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal travel down to Bournemouth in the Premier League later today eager to get back to winning ways. While the Gunners are so far unbeaten, two draws have allowed Manchester City to open up a gap at the top of the division, albeit a small one. Still, such are the demands the champions have set, dropping many more points could prove fatal.
Mikel Arteta is missing a raft of first-team players for the game. Both Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are doubts, along with William Saliba, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Now more than ever, Arteta needs his squad players to step up, particularly with a Champions League game just around the corner.
The Cherries, meanwhile, have shown promising signs under Andoni Iraola but remain without a win in the Premier League. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.
Live updates
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Gunners get on the ball
05 mins: After that positive start, Arsenal are now dominating the ball.
Not doing all that much with it, however.
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Confident Cherries start
01 mins: Bournemouth playing some nice stuff in the opening stages, Tavernier drifting in from the left before seeing a shot blocked.
Arsenal having to be somewhat compact.
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: KICK-OFF!
01 mins: Away we go!
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Simon Collings at the Vitality Stadium
Big update from the Vitality. If Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto keeps a clean sheet, you can get 50 per cent off your dinner tonight in the local Italian. PA announcer has just announced that
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Head to head (h2h) history and results
Bournemouth wins: 1
Draws: 2
Arsenal wins: 11
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Positive team news for Gunners
Standard Sport’s Simon Collings reflects on some very positive team news for the Gunners…
Confirmed Bournemouth lineup
Bournemouth XI (4-3-3): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Sensei, Kerkez; Cook, Philip, Christie; Tavernier, Solanke, Kluivert
Subs: Radu, Smith, Rothwell, Traore, Books, Dango, Sinisterra, Semenyo, Moore
Confirmed Arsenal lineup
Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Jesus
Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Elneny, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard
West Ham top football arrests table, Tottenham and Arsenal in top five
West Ham have topped football’s arrest charts for the second season in a row, while Arsenal and Tottenham are both included in the top five in new Government statistics released on Thursday.
A total of 89 football-related arrests were made at West Ham matches during the 2022-23 season, a small decrease from 95 the previous year, but still six more than second-placed Manchester United. Manchester City and Leeds ranked third and fourth, respectively, with the north London rivals joint-fifth on 51 arrests each.
Read the full story here!
Mikel Arteta hails Aaron Ramsdale for ‘exceptional’ response to David Raya competition at Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Aaron Ramsdale for his “exceptional” character after losing his place to David Raya.
Ramsdale had been Arsenal’s No1 since joining the club in 2021, but Raya has overtaken him after arriving on loan from Brentford this summer.
The Spaniard has started the last three games in the Champions League and Premier League, but Ramsdale was handed a rare start in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at Brentford.
The England international excelled, keeping a clean sheet as the Gunners booked a spot in the fourth round with a 1-0 win, and Arteta has hailed his attitude.
“He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody,” he said.
Source link