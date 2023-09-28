Bournemouth vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The Gunners overcame Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but the games are piling up thick and fast.

With the Champions League having returned, Mikel Arteta must lean on his squad if he’s to keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the League.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have shown flashes under manager Andoni Iraola but are yet to pick up a win in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 30, 2023.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal team news

Dominic Solanke is a doubt for the game with the Gunners after coming off Bournemouth’s win over Stoke in the Carabao Cup. Lloyd Kelly and Tyler Adams are also unavailable.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is expected to miss out with a foot injury, joining Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber on the treatment table.

Saka is dealing with a foot injury / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A decision is still to be made on Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction

The Cherries can cause problems but Arsenal should have more than enough on their trip to the south coast.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 1

Draws: 2

Arsenal wins: 11

Bournemouth vs Arsenal latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 5/1

Draw: 7/2

Arsenal to win: 1/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.