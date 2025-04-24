37
Bournemouth vs Man United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-04-24Last Updated: 2025-04-24
333 2 minutes read


Bournemouth welcome Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as they look to revive their push to qualify for the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola bemoaned his side’s lack of creativity after their goalless draw at Crystal Palace last time out, and will need to find solutions soon as the Cherries desperately need to pick up points if they are to secure a European ticket for next season.

As Bournemouth currently sit eighth, they need to make up ground to the top seven, and soon. To win on Sunday would bring them within five points of Aston Villa and keep the dream alive a little longer.

Man United, meanwhile, have little to play for. Safe from relegation and out of contention for Europe, Ruben Amorim’s top priority will be keeping his squad fit and healthy for next week’s trip to Bilbao in the Europa League, their last chance to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Man United is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and NOW.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport's live blog, with expert analysis from xxx at the ground.




