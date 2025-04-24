Bournemouth vs Man United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Bournemouth welcome Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as they look to revive their push to qualify for the Champions League.
Andoni Iraola bemoaned his side’s lack of creativity after their goalless draw at Crystal Palace last time out, and will need to find solutions soon as the Cherries desperately need to pick up points if they are to secure a European ticket for next season.
As Bournemouth currently sit eighth, they need to make up ground to the top seven, and soon. To win on Sunday would bring them within five points of Aston Villa and keep the dream alive a little longer.
Man United, meanwhile, have little to play for. Safe from relegation and out of contention for Europe, Ruben Amorim’s top priority will be keeping his squad fit and healthy for next week’s trip to Bilbao in the Europa League, their last chance to qualify for next year’s Champions League.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Bournemouth vs Man United is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.
Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and NOW.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from xxx at the ground.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights at full time, with Match of the Day 2 live on BBC1 at 10:30p
Bournemouth vs Man United team news
United have struggled with injuries this season, but the storm is slowly breaking. Toby Collyer is expected to be back in contention after suffering a knock ahead of United’s comeback win over Lyon, while Jonny Evans is fit and available for selection again after recovering from a back injury. He was in the squad to face Wolves but did not appear.
Matthjis de Ligt and Ayden Heaven are also both nearing a return but are not quite ready. They will both hope to make United’s next away trip to Brentford.
Bournemouth’s Luis Sinisterra is nearing a return from his thigh injury and could be involved on Sunday, though the Cherries’ other injuries are both longer-term, as Ryan Christie and Enes Unal are both expected to be out through next season.
Bournemouth vs Man United prediction
Bournemouth are on an unconvincing run with just one win in their last seven matches. That run included a 2-2 draw with strugglers West Ham and losses to Brentford and Ipswich.
If they are to have any hope of qualifying for Europe, they will need a win on Sunday, but form suggests that will not be possible.
United, though, are similarly goal-shy of late, winless in the league since March 16. Don’t expect any fireworks on Sunday.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Bournemouth vs Man United match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link