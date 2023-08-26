Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ange Postecoglou takes his Spurs side to the south coast today as he looks to maintain what has been a highly promising start to life in the Tottenham dugout. Last week’s win over Manchester United injected some serious momentum into Spurs ahead of this tricky trip.

Tottenham came from two goals down to win at the Vitality Stadium last season before suffering a last-minute defeat to the Cherries at home, in one of many nadirs of their disastrous finish to the campaign. Postecoglou will be keen to show that things are different, if no less frenetic, this time around.

Andoni Iraola has enjoyed a decent start to life at Bournemouth and is still looking for his first Premier League win on a tough opening run of fixtures. Follow Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!