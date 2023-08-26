Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ange Postecoglou takes his Spurs side to the south coast today as he looks to maintain what has been a highly promising start to life in the Tottenham dugout. Last week’s win over Manchester United injected some serious momentum into Spurs ahead of this tricky trip.
Tottenham came from two goals down to win at the Vitality Stadium last season before suffering a last-minute defeat to the Cherries at home, in one of many nadirs of their disastrous finish to the campaign. Postecoglou will be keen to show that things are different, if no less frenetic, this time around.
Andoni Iraola has enjoyed a decent start to life at Bournemouth and is still looking for his first Premier League win on a tough opening run of fixtures. Follow Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground!
Live updates
Head to head history and results
Bournemouth wins: 3
Draws: 2
Tottenham wins: 8
Match odds
Bournemouth to win: 11/5
Draw: 2/1
Tottenham to win: 10/11
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Prediction
Two entertaining teams should play out a decent spectacle but Spurs look a safe bet to just about edge it.
Tottenham to win 3-2.
A reminder, kick-off is in two hours and team news from the Vitality will be in an hour.
Bournemouth team news
New signing Tyler Adams will have to wait for his debut after arriving from Leeds with a long-standing hamstring issue.
Midfielder Lewis Cook is close to recovering from a groin problem, while Dango Outtara, Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier are still sidelined.
Tottenham team news
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed James Maddison is available.
The midfielder left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a protective boot following last week’s 2-0 win against Manchester United but is fit for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.
Postecoglou said on Friday: “He trained fully, unrestricted, and we’ll see how he is after training and make a final call tomorrow, but good to see him get through training and at this point, it looks like he’ll be available.
“I think it was the incident when Romero got brought down, he had a shot, and it was a block tackle. His ankle was a bit sore after that. The medical team looked after him. People would have seen him in a moon boot and thin it’s more serious, but it was more precautionary.
“We’ve been pretty careful with him. There was no real push to have him available, we left it up to him. He has felt good and probably could have trained yesterday, but the medical team wanted to make sure he’s okay. Again, it just depends how he pulls up, but obviously nothing serious.”
How to watch: TNT Sports
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the TNT Sports website or app.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bournemouth vs Tottenham.
Spurs will look to continue their impressive start to the season under Ange Postecoglou after their win against Manchester United last weekend.
We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12.30pm BST from the Vitality Stadium. Stay with us!
Source link