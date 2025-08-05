Burns Face With Hair Removal Cream

Glanville has been open about her facial drama, which she initially believed was stress-inducing angioedema, which caused her face to swell up after filming Bravo’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.

“This is why I’m miserable and depressed,” she captioned a July 2024 selfie on X, showing her very puffy face. “Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself, people, thank you, Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”

By December 2024, Glanville’s face appeared lumpy and deflated.

“Some doctors say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress-induced edema,” she shared in a heartbreaking interview.

“Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests. I did lab work for $10,000, ”the mother of two continued. “They ran every test under the sun. They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite that’s new.'”

“I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize,” Glanville said about her now-reclusive lifestyle. “I don’t go out, and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”