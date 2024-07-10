How will breakdancing work at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Its debut follows the outstanding success of the sport in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.
A fusion of acrobatic movements and stylised footwork, with a key role played by the DJ and MC (master of ceremonies) during battles, breaking is an urban dance style from America.
It originated in the 1970s and by the 1990s, international competitions for breaking were first held, popularising the dance style and attracting global interest.
But this year, will be the first the dance is whirled into the Olympics.
As millions of worldwide viewers tune in to watch the games live, here’s what to expect from breaking to bring you up to speed:
What are the rules in breaking competitions?
The breaking competition comprises two events – one for men and one for women – where 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will face off in solo battles.
Athletes will use a combination of power moves such as windmills, the 6-step, and freezes as they adapt their style and improvise to the beat of the DJ’s tracks in a bid to secure the judges’ votes and take home the first Olympic breaking medals.
Competitors are judged on six criteria, including creativity, personality, technique, versatility, performance, skills and musicality.
When can I watch the competitions?
The current schedule shows competitions over two days in August. The following UK times show when each phase will be held.
15:00 B-Girls Round Robin
19:00 B-Girls Quarterfinal 1
19:07 B-Girls Quarterfinal 2
19:14 B-Girls Quarterfinal 3
19:21 B-Girls Quarterfinal 4
19:45 B-Girls Semifinal 1
19:52 B-Girls Semifinal 2
20:14 B-Girls Bronze Medal Battle
20:23 B-Girls Gold Medal Battle
19:00 B-Boys Quarterfinal 1
19:07 B-Boys Quarterfinal 2
19:14 B-Boys Quarterfinal 3
19:21 B-Boys Quarterfinal 4
20:14 B-Boys Bronze Medal Battle
20:23 B-Boys Gold Medal Battle
How is the sport being celebrated in London?
London is to host a week-long exhibition in Marble Arch to celebrate the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics.
Marble Arch London BID are hosting demonstrations between 12.30pm to 1.30pm and have arranged for breakers Breakmission 3x3s Shahii, Chris and Chuckz – also members of the award-winning breakdancing group the Gully LDN Squad – to perform.
The exhibition, Breaking Marble Arch will run from Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19 and will take place adjacent to the Marble Arch monument.
Marble Arch London BID
Kay Buxton, Chief Executive, Marble Arch London BID, said: “We are really excited to be hosting Breaking Marble Arch as we build up to the Olympic Games in Paris. Breaking is a fantastic sport which combines multiple disciplines and can be done by anyone anywhere.
“We are looking forward to welcoming Shahii, Chris and Chuckz to Marble Arch as they showcase some of the moves which will be on show in Paris. We encourage the whole community to come and see the talented trio in action.”
Chris Arias from Gully LDN Squad, said: “Gully LDN is excited to welcome a new audience to our scene, especially with breaking now being part of the Olympics. We aim to showcase how breaking has positively shaped us both physically and mentally. Join us in celebrating this dynamic sport and experience its transformative benefits.”
