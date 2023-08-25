Steve Cooper addresses Brennan Johnson latest amid Chelsea and Tottenham transfer links

S teve Cooper insists it is business as usual with Brennan Johnson despite fervent transfer speculation.

Chelsea have discussed a move for the Nottingham Forest forward as they hunt for more attacking signings, while Brentford saw a club-record offer of £40m rejected earlier this summer.

Tottenham have also been linked with the Wales international, who impressed during his first season at Premier League level last year.

Johnson scored eight goals and registered three assists in 33 starts last season as Forest managed to secure their top-flight status despite a turbulent season.

While any sale of their academy graduate would prove vastly unpopular amongst their fans, Forest are tempted to balance the books after spending around £150m on 27 players last season.

“I’m not sure, I don’t deal with that. I just deal with Brennan day-to-day,” said Cooper on Thursday.

“We’re talking a lot at the moment, but they’re normal conversations about performance and development and everything else that goes round him being at his best – or aiming to be at his best.

“That’s our plan and that’s what we do. And if we get told at some stage that things change – not just with him, with any of the players – then we’ll deal with it then.

“But I can imagine there is speculation around Brennan. I don’t pay attention to it myself.

“He’s a really talented young player and the exciting bit is that he’s got a lot more to come as well.

“We love working with him as a player, we love him as a boy and, like I say, day-to-day we’re really enjoying continuing to work with him and everybody else.”