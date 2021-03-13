Brent Faiyaz Drops New Single ‘Show U Off’

In honor of Women’s History Month, Brent Faiyaz celebrates Black girl magic on his new single “Show U Off.”

On the uplifting track, the R&B prodigy shares his appreciation for the women who may feel unrecognized, while the video shines a spotlight on Black queens of all ages.

“I don’t wanna keep you down / A ni**a wanna raise you up, yeah / And someone gotta take you out / Somebody’s gotta show you off,” he sings. “But you deserve it / You’re Black and perfect.”

“Happy Women’s History Month,” he wrote.

This is the latest release from the Maryland-bred singer-songwriter. Last month, he dropped his surprise three-pack EP DO NOT LISTEN along with a video for “Circles.”