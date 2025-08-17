15
Three things we learned as Brentford FC begin season with disaster display

2025-08-17Last Updated: 2025-08-17
333 3 minutes read

Brentford, whose preparations for the new season have been clouded by uncertainty, were punished for a slow start as Chris Wood prodded home inside five minutes.

Debutant Dan Ndoye doubled Forest’s lead, heading home from Morgan Gibbs-White’s inviting cross, before a composed finish from Wood shortly after put Forest 3-0 up before half-time.

Igor Thiago grabbed a consolation back from the penalty spot, his first competitive goal in a Brentford shirt, but the Bees were unable to conjure up any more chances of note on an afternoon where they were comfortably second best.

Here, Sam Tabuteau assesses the action…

Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Keith Andrews spoke glowingly about Fabio Carvalho in his pre-match comments.

Sympathetic was the Brentford head coach to the 22-year-old’s plight last season. Carvalho started just three league games following his £27.5million move to west London before a dislocated shoulder saw him miss the final three months of the season.

That was all quickly forgotten against Forest, though, as Carvalho was easily marshalled out of a game Brentford had no authority over. In a defining season for the young midfielder, he gave little cause for optimism.

Carvalho looked lost amidst a frantic Forest start. Deployed on the left-hand side of Brentford’s attack, he drifted across the frontline, but ultimately drifted from the game.

Andrews had praised Carvalho for playing with personality throughout pre-season, but he looked a shell of himself as Brentford kick-started their campaign with a harrowing display on the banks of the river Trent.


