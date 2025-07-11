5
32
33
9
49
35
14
24
18
15
40
13
23
22
20
3
30
38
4
25
44
39
11
10
26
2
29
1
43
34
31
8
16
48
37
46
Jordan Henderson: Brentford to sign former Liverpool captain on two-year deal

Jordan Henderson: Brentford to sign former Liverpool captain on two-year deal

2025-07-11Last Updated: 2025-07-11
340 Less than a minute


The 35-year-old returns to the Premier League after spells in Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands


Source link

2025-07-11Last Updated: 2025-07-11
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter doubles dream over with defeat at Queen's Club

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter doubles dream over with defeat at Queen's Club

2025-06-11
India vs Pakistan LIVE! T20 World Cup match stream, latest score and updates today

India vs Pakistan LIVE! T20 World Cup match stream, latest score and updates today

2024-06-09
I tell my players the same thing I tell young kids

I tell my players the same thing I tell young kids

2024-05-16
Analysis: What if Nakamba, Doug Luiz combo is what Villa really needs?

Analysis: What if Nakamba, Doug Luiz combo is what Villa really needs?

2021-02-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo