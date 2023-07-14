24
Brentford ready to break transfer record for £50m-rated Brennan Johnson

1 minute read


rentford are weighing up a new club-record bid for Brennan Johnson, despite Nottingham Forest demanding more than £50million for him.

The Bees, along with Villa and several unnamed clubs, continue to chase the 22-year-old after having a club-record £30m bid rejected last month. They first had an offer turned down for him in January 2022.


