18
9
44
35
20
33
4
11
3
23
22
5
34
8
2
32
46
40
49
37
16
24
39
13
29
1
38
25
15
43
26
14
10
31
30
48
Why isn’t Brentford vs Chelsea FC live on TV in UK today?

Why isn’t Brentford vs Chelsea FC live on TV in UK today?

2025-04-06Last Updated: 2025-04-06
353 1 minute read

The Blues bounced back from defeat to Arsenal before the international break to record a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday night as Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.

That result ensured Enzo Maresca’s side climbed above Manchester City and Newcastle and back into fourth place in the Premier League table as the race for Champions League qualification heats up with seven games remaining after today.

Brentford, meanwhile, can still make a late push for Europe, though they must improve at home to have any chance as they’re without at win at the Gtech Community Stadium in 2025, losing three of their last four without scoring.

Despite the importance of this west London derby, supporters in the UK will not be able to watch the game on TV.

Why isn’t Brentford vs Chelsea on TV in UK today?

The game is being played at 2pm BST on Sunday, so does not fall within the blackout rules imposed across English football on a Saturday at 3pm.

But it has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, who are instead showing Fulham vs Liverpool and then the huge Manchester derby from Old Trafford.

How to follow Brentford vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST tonight on BBC One.


Source link

2025-04-06Last Updated: 2025-04-06
353 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

No forward steps against Liverpool but Sheff Utd begin to answer call of the Wilder

No forward steps against Liverpool but Sheff Utd begin to answer call of the Wilder

2023-12-07
‘We want to make our own history in this new Leicester era’

‘We want to make our own history in this new Leicester era’

2023-12-10
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

2023-10-27
Stephen Maguire: UK Athletics technical director leaves with immediate effect 10 months out for Paris Olympics

Stephen Maguire: UK Athletics technical director leaves with immediate effect 10 months out for Paris Olympics

2023-10-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo