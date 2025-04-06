Why isn’t Brentford vs Chelsea FC live on TV in UK today?
The Blues bounced back from defeat to Arsenal before the international break to record a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday night as Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game early in the second half.
That result ensured Enzo Maresca’s side climbed above Manchester City and Newcastle and back into fourth place in the Premier League table as the race for Champions League qualification heats up with seven games remaining after today.
Brentford, meanwhile, can still make a late push for Europe, though they must improve at home to have any chance as they’re without at win at the Gtech Community Stadium in 2025, losing three of their last four without scoring.
Despite the importance of this west London derby, supporters in the UK will not be able to watch the game on TV.
Why isn’t Brentford vs Chelsea on TV in UK today?
The game is being played at 2pm BST on Sunday, so does not fall within the blackout rules imposed across English football on a Saturday at 3pm.
But it has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, who are instead showing Fulham vs Liverpool and then the huge Manchester derby from Old Trafford.
How to follow Brentford vs Chelsea
TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.
Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST tonight on BBC One.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith.
