Brentford vs Man Utd: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Whilst they must avoid complacency in next week’s second leg at Old Trafford, it is safe to say Ruben Amorim’s side are heading back to San Mames on Wednesday, 21 May, 2025 for the chance to win a trophy and Champions League qualification.
United, though, will want to end a disappointing Premier League campaign strongly. Without a win in their last five league games means they’re in a four-way battle to avoid the humiliation of finishing one place above the relegation zone.
Brentford, meanwhile, secured a big win over Nottingham Forest in midweek to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Conference League which will be awarded to the side that finishes eighth – if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Brentford vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 4, 2025.
The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford.
Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 broadcasts on BBC One at 10.30pm BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025.
Brentford vs Manchester United team news
Brentford have no fresh injury concerns coming out of win over Nottingham Forest with manager Thomas Frank stating: “Everyone is safe, fit, okay. We are ready to go again on Sunday.”
Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva all remain sidelined for the Bees.
Ruben Amorim is expected to rotate his Man Utd side with one eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final second leg at home to Athletic Club. Noussair Mazraoui will be rested, whilst Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo could start after returning from injury as substitutes in Bilbao.
Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are also pushing for starts, Chido Obi is available again but Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martinez miss out through injury.
Back in the fold: Amad Diallo
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction
Manchester United have developed a knack of getting a result when it is not expected of them. Just take the win in Bilbao as a perfect example.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if United left west London with a point at minimum, but with changes expected and players perhaps saving themselves for a likely Europa League final, a Brentford side slowly returning to form should be too strong.
In addition, the hosts have the greater need to claim all three points in their push for Europe.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Late goals tend to dominate this fixture. In the corresponding meeting last season, Mason Mount struck in second half injury time only for Kristoffer Ajer to reply in the ninth minute of injury time to rescue a point for the Bees.
In the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, Man Utd came from behind to claim all three points in one of only 10 Premier League wins recorded by the club so far this season.
Brentford’s only win over the Red Devils in recent times was the 4-0 demolition at home right at the beginning of Erik ten Hag’s reign.
Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund scored in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Brentford earlier in the season
Manchester United wins: 11
Brentford vs Manchester United match odds
Manchester United to win: 7/2
