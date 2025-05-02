11
Brentford vs Man Utd: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-05-02Last Updated: 2025-05-02
344 2 minutes read

Whilst they must avoid complacency in next week’s second leg at Old Trafford, it is safe to say Ruben Amorim’s side are heading back to San Mames on Wednesday, 21 May, 2025 for the chance to win a trophy and Champions League qualification.

United, though, will want to end a disappointing Premier League campaign strongly. Without a win in their last five league games means they’re in a four-way battle to avoid the humiliation of finishing one place above the relegation zone.

Brentford, meanwhile, secured a big win over Nottingham Forest in midweek to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Conference League which will be awarded to the side that finishes eighth – if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford.

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 broadcasts on BBC One at 10.30pm BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Brentford vs Manchester United team news

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns coming out of win over Nottingham Forest with manager Thomas Frank stating: “Everyone is safe, fit, okay. We are ready to go again on Sunday.”

Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva all remain sidelined for the Bees.

Ruben Amorim is expected to rotate his Man Utd side with one eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final second leg at home to Athletic Club. Noussair Mazraoui will be rested, whilst Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo could start after returning from injury as substitutes in Bilbao.


