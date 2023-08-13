11
2
18
34
31
48
8
29
38
37
4
24
7
26
32
23
20
3
39
1
5
35
15
30
21
33
47
44
40
22
50
45
46
25
49
10
14
13
43
9
16

Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

139 3 minutes read


The post-Harry Kane era begins this afternoon as Spurs play their first competitive match under new boss Ange Postecoglou. Losing their record goalscorer to Bayern Munich on the eve of the new season was an extremely tough start to another Premier League campaign for Tottenham, who would no doubt have liked a gentler opening test to 2023/24 than what promises to be a typically frenetic London derby.

Heung-min Son has been named as the new Spurs captain as Richarlison prepares to step up and lead the attack in Kane’s absence, while debuts are handed out today to the likes of new signings Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and James Maddison, who has also now been given the No10 shirt vacated by Kane.


Source link

139 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Leeds sign Tottenham’s Joe Rodon on loan for season

Leeds sign Tottenham’s Joe Rodon on loan for season

Breaking :Liverpool crowned EPL Champions

England To Decide WTC Lord’s Finalists

England To Decide WTC Lord’s Finalists

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo