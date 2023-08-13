Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The post-Harry Kane era begins this afternoon as Spurs play their first competitive match under new boss Ange Postecoglou. Losing their record goalscorer to Bayern Munich on the eve of the new season was an extremely tough start to another Premier League campaign for Tottenham, who would no doubt have liked a gentler opening test to 2023/24 than what promises to be a typically frenetic London derby.

Heung-min Son has been named as the new Spurs captain as Richarlison prepares to step up and lead the attack in Kane’s absence, while debuts are handed out today to the likes of new signings Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and James Maddison, who has also now been given the No10 shirt vacated by Kane.

The Bees have been handed a key boost with the fitness of Bryan Mbeumo as they deal without suspended talisman Ivan Toney until January, with Thomas Frank focused on another push for Europe after last season’s impressive ninth-place finish. However, Ben Mee misses out today through a minor injury. Follow Brentford vs Tottenham live below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Gtech Community Stadium!