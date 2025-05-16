Brighton vs Liverpool FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Brighton and Liverpool meet in the final Monday night football offering of the season.
The Seagulls are very much in the hunt for a top eight finish in the Premier League. Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s FA Cup final showdown between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, that could be enough to qualify for Europe.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Brighton vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Monday, May 19, 2025.
The match will take place at the Amex Stadium.
Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Brighton vs Liverpool team news
Brighton are set to be without Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Georginio Rutter and Solly March because of injury.
Captain Lewis Dunk and fellow defender Joel Veltman are doubts, but Joao Pedro is available for selection again after serving a three-match ban for being shown a red card for violent conduct at Brentford last month.
For the visitors, Joe Gomez is the only doubt. The defender has returned to training in the past week but it remains to be seen if he’s ready for action.
Trent Alexander-Arnold had a difficult afternoon against Arsenal last weekend
Brighton vs Liverpool prediction
Liverpool have, quite literally, been on the beach this week. Despite this, it will not be an easy game for Brighton as Mohamed Salah, in particular, is chasing the Premier League assists record, so expect the visitors to carry a threat in attack.
That said, the Reds most likely won’t be at their very best as evidenced by games against Chelsea and Arsenal.
Brighton will now by the time they kick-off on Monday night as to whether a top eight finish will come with a place in Europe next season. That – along with Brentford’s result at home to Fulham – will play a big role in their motivation against the champions.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
On target: Mohamed Salah scored in the reverse Premier League fixture earlier in the season
Brighton vs Liverpool match odds
