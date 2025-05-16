31
Brighton vs Liverpool FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-05-16Last Updated: 2025-05-16
342 2 minutes read

Brighton and Liverpool meet in the final Monday night football offering of the season.

The Seagulls are very much in the hunt for a top eight finish in the Premier League. Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s FA Cup final showdown between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, that could be enough to qualify for Europe.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The match will take place at the Amex Stadium.

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the final whistle.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

Brighton are set to be without Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Georginio Rutter and Solly March because of injury.

Captain Lewis Dunk and fellow defender Joel Veltman are doubts, but Joao Pedro is available for selection again after serving a three-match ban for being shown a red card for violent conduct at Brentford last month.

For the visitors, Joe Gomez is the only doubt. The defender has returned to training in the past week but it remains to be seen if he’s ready for action.


