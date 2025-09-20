Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Spurs then marked their return to the Champions League with a hard-fought win over Villarreal in midweek to continue the early feel-good factor under Frank, who was making his managerial debut in the competition. Now he will want to change Tottenham’s fortunes in a fixture in which they have typically struggled in recent times, losing three of their last four games against Brighton – including both top-flight matches last season despite leading 2-0 away at half-time under Ange Postecoglou.