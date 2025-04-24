Brighton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
With Southampton and Leicester already down, there is one remaining relegation place to be decided and it’s between the Hammers and Ipswich.
Following a 4-0 thumping at home by Arsenal last weekend, Ipswich are on 21 points. With just five matches remaining, their maximum possible total is 36 points.
West Ham are already on 36 points which means they only need a point against Brighton on Graham Potter’s return to the Amex Stadium to confirm their safety and relegate the Tractor Boys in the process.
The Seagulls are looking to bounce back from a 4-2 loss away at Brentford last time out as they look to finish as high as possible in the table as the reward could be a place in Europe for next season.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Brighton vs West Ham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
The match will take place at the Amex Stadium.
Where to watch Brighton vs West Ham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm BST with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Brighton vs West Ham team news
Joao Pedro starts his three-match ban after receiving a straight red card for violent conduct at Brentford. The game comes too soon for Brighton duo Ferdi Kadioglu and James Milner but Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Jason Steele are out.
Jan Paul van Hecke is a major doubt after he was stretchered off with a head injury in the defeat at Brentford.
Evan Ferguson is ineligible to face his parent club, whilst Michail Antonio, Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Cresswell and Edson Alvarez are all sidelined for the Hammers.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be assessed after missing the draw with Southampton.
Evan Ferguson will miss out on Saturday
Brighton vs West Ham prediction
Neither side are in great form, Brighton are without a win in five league matches and were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester last time out at home.
West Ham are now six without a win, but this is a game that has a real end of season feel to it which suggests a draw is on the cards and that will suit the visitors.
