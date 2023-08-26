Brighton vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

While the Hammers are unbeaten in their opening two games, few would doubt the Seagulls represent a step-up in class.

They have scored eight times in their first two outings, picking up where they left off last season. Fearless and full of attacking firepower, no team will relish a trip to the Amex Stadium.

Still, David Moyes and his side look in good shape and it should be an entertaining affair on the south coast.

Here’s how to watch the action later today.

Where to watch Brighton vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.