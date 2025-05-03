Bristol City vs Sheffield United: Championship play-off prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds
It was final day drama for the Robins as whilst they fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point at home to Preston, they had to wait for confirmation of Blackburn’s draw away at Bramall Lane to celebrate securing a play-off spot.
Their reward is a showdown with a Blades side aiming to secure an instant return to the Premier League.
At one stage it appeared United were on course for automatic promotion, but a run of three consecutive defeats last month saw them ultimately miss out to Leeds and Burnley.
They must now dust themselves down from that disappointment, regain their composure to stay on track for a return to English football’s top light – beginning with this two-legged semi-final.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Bristol City vs Sheffield United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
The first leg will take place at Ashton Gate.
Where to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Bristol City vs Sheffield United team news
Bristol City suffered no fresh injury setbacks against Preston but Luke Mcnally and Mark Sykes will miss the entire play-off programme. Cameron Pring is doubtful after missing the final games of the regular season with a hamstring complaint.
Chris Wilder’s team selection against Blackburn showed he had one eye on the play-offs as he rested goalkeeper Michael Cooper, handed a rare start to Alfie Gilchrist and gave minutes to Tom Davies following injury.
It is likely that Cooper will return to the starting line-up alongside the likes of Harrison Burrows, Jack Robinson and Tyrese Campbell.
Rested: Michael Cooper
Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction
Bristol City will hope the form book goes out the window in the play-offs as they finished regular season with back-to-back losses. Momentum is important, though the Blades have hardly pulled up any trees of late.
The first leg has a score draw written all over it with Sheffield United taking full advantage of being at home in the second leg to advance to the Championship play-off final.
Sheffield United to win, 4-2 on aggregate
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The Blades are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Bristol City and only a last gasp equaliser at Bramall Lane in March stopped them from recording a league double this season.
Sheffield United wins: 21
Bristol City vs Sheffield United odds
Bristol City to qualify: TBC
Sheffield United to qualify: TBC
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
