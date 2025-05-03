1
Bristol City vs Sheffield United: Championship play-off prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

2025-05-03Last Updated: 2025-05-03
354 2 minutes read

It was final day drama for the Robins as whilst they fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point at home to Preston, they had to wait for confirmation of Blackburn’s draw away at Bramall Lane to celebrate securing a play-off spot.

Their reward is a showdown with a Blades side aiming to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

At one stage it appeared United were on course for automatic promotion, but a run of three consecutive defeats last month saw them ultimately miss out to Leeds and Burnley.

They must now dust themselves down from that disappointment, regain their composure to stay on track for a return to English football’s top light – beginning with this two-legged semi-final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bristol City vs Sheffield United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The first leg will take place at Ashton Gate.

Where to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United team news

Bristol City suffered no fresh injury setbacks against Preston but Luke Mcnally and Mark Sykes will miss the entire play-off programme. Cameron Pring is doubtful after missing the final games of the regular season with a hamstring complaint.

Chris Wilder’s team selection against Blackburn showed he had one eye on the play-offs as he rested goalkeeper Michael Cooper, handed a rare start to Alfie Gilchrist and gave minutes to Tom Davies following injury.


Source link

