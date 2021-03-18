Brit Challenges For World Honours In Just His 16th Fight

Okolie vs Glowacki was announced as one of the main events of Matchroom 5 Announced fight nights. A rescheduled bout that was supposed to take place as the co-main to the Joshua-Pulev PPV, Okolie vs Glowacki now gets the opportunity to headline a Sky Sports and DAZN Card on March 20.

Former Undefeated British, Commonwealth and European Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie will Battle Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO title on March 20. Glowacki, a two-time world champion and established as one of the best cruiserweights in the last 5 years takes on Okolie, a raw novice who has quickly risen through the ranks.

Okolie vs Glowacki: WBO Cruiserweight Title

Lawrence Okolie (15-0) started boxing in 2010 as a means to lose weight but due to his immense talent quickly became a two-time English University National Champion. Subsequently, he earned a place on Team GB and was a 2016 Olympian. He had a short 26 bout amateur career before turning Professional in 2017.

Okolie has progressed just as fast in the Pro game, headlining the 02 Arena with 9,000+ spectators and beating undefeated prospect Isaac Chamberlain under one year in. He went on to clean out the cruiserweight division domestically over the next 18 months beatings the likes of Wadi Camacho, Matty Askin and Luke Watkins; claiming the British and Commonwealth titles in the process.

He stepped up again in 2019 on the Taylor Prograis PPV Card claiming the European strap in just his fourteenth fight stopping Yves Nagbu. Four Months earlier, Krzysztof Glowacki controversially lost his belt to Mairis Briedis and was offered another chance at the belt as a result. With Briedis contracted to box Yuniel Dorticos, Glowacki was ordered to fight WBO #2 Lawrence Okolie.

Okolie vs Glowacki was supposed to be co-main to Joshua-Pulev but Glowacki tested positive for Covid meaning that fight was postponed to March 20 and Okolie had a first-round KO on the Joshua Pulev card. Glowacki is a very experienced fighter who rose to stardom when he upset long-time champion, Marco Huck.

Glowacki has losses to Usyk and Briedis and if Okolie beats him on March 20 he will establish himself as a top 5 Cruiserweight and in that Briedis, Makabu, Goulamirian mix. Okolie vs Glowacki is the opportunity for Okolie to prove himself and impress as Okolie has been far from entertaining on previous occasions, albeit effective.

Okolie vs Glowacki Undercard

On the Okolie vs Glowacki Undercard, Chris-Billam Smith takes on Vasil Ducar for the WBA Continental Cruiserweight Title, Welsh Wizzard Joe Cordina make his ring return against Faroukh Kourbanov (17-2) and we see the rescheduled fight between Anthony Fowler and Jorge Fortea for the WBA International Super Welterweight Crown.

Additionally, 1-0 Female Prospects Ramla Ali and Ellis Scotney look to capture their second professional victory. Also, Undefeated Middleweights Bradley Rea (8-0) and Lee Cutler (7-0) put it all on the line as they take on each other in a special lade addition that could prove to be the most entertaining watch of the night.

The Undercard for Okolie vs Glowacki has had to be altered due to Deion Jumah pulling out of his fight with Chris Billam-Smith due to an eye injury and Chantelle Cameron injuring herself cancelling her world title defence. CBS still fights on the undercard while Cameron’s world title defence will be rescheduled.

Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki: WBO World Cruiserweight Title; MARCH 20, Live on Sky Sports and DAZN