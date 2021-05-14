British Airways restores flights between Joburg & Vic Falls

BRITISH Airways, operated by Comair in South Africa, has reintroduced flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls much to the delight of the tourism players in the country tourism capital who are optimistic of a gradual recovery of the sector which was battered by COVID-19.



The airline’s Boeing 737-800 touched down at the Victoria Falls International Airport at 13:10hrs Thursday afternoon to a rousing welcome and the traditional water cannon salute.



A total of 97 passengers mainly South African were on board.



The tourists expressed pleasure for the opportunity to be back in Zimbabwe’s tourism capital and to enjoy the unparalleled hospitality.



Local tourism players who witnessed the British Airways relaunch described the resumption of flights as a testimony of the renewed confidence in the destination which recently attained herd immunity.



“It cements what the source markets are thinking of us having reached herd immunity as Victoria Falls we now see airlines having confidence in us coming back. We are so excited that we are back in business and we want to congratulate British Airways for coming back,” noted Zimbabwe Tourism Business Council Representative Barbara Murasiranwa.



Between now and the end of May, the airline will operate the Johannesburg-Victoria Falls service twice a week, on Thursday and Sundays. From the 1st of June, the airline will increase frequency to daily flights.