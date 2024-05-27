33
British horse rider dies after fall at equestrian event

2024-05-27
A professional horse rider has died while competing at an equestrian event in Devon.

Georgie Campbell, 36, fell into the water at a fence but could not be saved, during a four-day international event.

Medics arrived at the scene immediately but could not save her.

Governing body British Eventing said in a statement on Sunday: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England.”

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said it was called to an incident near Budleigh Salterton at 3.05pm on Sunday.

An air ambulance, double-crewed land ambulance, operations officer and hazardous area response team were sent to the scene.

British Eventing said: “The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Campbell was initially a top-level showing rider before turning to eventing.

She represented Great Britain numerous times on Nations Cup teams and appeared at several five-star events, the highest recognised level of eventing.

In an Equine America interview last year, she cited winning the 4* Long in 2022 at Ligniers on Global Quest as a career highlight.

Campbell wed fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, a member of the New Zealand team for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, in December 2020.

Together the pair joined personal and professional forces to create Team Campbell Eventing.

The Bicton International Horse Trials is a four-day event taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

With agencies


