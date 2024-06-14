My predicted British & Irish Lions team for Australia 2025

A year from today, the 2025 British & Irish Lions squad will be into their first full week of training in preparation for the tour to Australia.

Head coach Andy Farrell has the challenge of moulding the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales into a team capable of beating Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies in a three-Test series in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

That first get-together will miss players involved in the English Premiership and the United Rugby Championship (URC) finals on 14 June.

And the same goes for any Lions chosen from any French clubs still in with a shout of the Top 14 final on 28 June – they could include Farrell’s son Owen, who is playing for Racing 92 in Paris next season.

Read Next

But the Lions’ overriding aim, of course, is to win the Test series, and they have until the date of the opening Test on 19 July to get the combinations right.

How might a Lions Test team look? And which factors will affect selection between now and next summer? With help from the Lions playing and coaching doyen Sir Ian McGeechan, here’s a run through some of the key issues – with a predicted XV below.

Is it Ireland all the way?

McGeechan has seen it all across seven Lions tours as a player, head coach and assistant coach, and he strikes a note of caution about Ireland, who have won the Six Nations for the past two years under Andy Farrell, while losing in a quarter-final of the World Cup to New Zealand in between.

“At the moment you have to start with Irish names, when you look at how well they are going,” McGeechan said in his chat with i , “although ultimately a Lions tour must reflect the previous 12 months.”

Right now, you could make a case for at least 11 starters with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne and Caelan Doris in the forwards, and Jamison Gibson‑Park, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan in the backs, with many a pundit tipping the ultra-consistent back-rower Doris as tour captain.

Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter are backed to start for the Lions next year (Photo: Getty)



But opinion may change drastically if Irish standards should slip in the forthcoming summer series away to South Africa, and next season’s autumn series and Six Nations, plus the further adventures of Champions Cup runners-up Leinster and the other provincial sides.

Who knows, this time next year, we may have seen a resurgent England under Steve Borthwick, the further rise of Scotland, or a comeback to form by a youthful Wales.

Back three formation?

Straight away, the quintessential joy of the Lions is clear: to mix and match the stars of four teams, with Andy Farrell’s game plan laced through it.

Read Next

On the wing, he is likely to value defensive solidity and proven finishing ability, which brings Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe and England’s new prospect Immanuel Feyi-Waboso into the debate.

James Lowe has had a fine season for Ireland, improving his positioning play and kicking superbly. Scotland’s Darcy Graham and Ireland’s Mack Hansen are strong contenders who have had injuries, and could Louis Rees-Zammit be back in the mix after his dabbles with the NFL?

Tommy Freeman of England must have a good shout with his utility value. At full-back, McGeechan name-checks Keenan of Ireland plus Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn – “I really rate him” – and Freddie Steward and George Furbank from England.

Although Kinghorn, of course, plays for the newly-crowned Champions Cup winners Toulouse, so he may wind up joining the tour late.

Guiding light at fly-half?

Owen Farrell adopted a staunch cross-that-bridge-if-we-come-to-it approach when he was asked about the Lions a few weeks ago, but if the stars aligned for the 32-year-old, he could yet feature at No 10, with his father as his head coach for the first time.

Read Next

Fin Smith is one of England’s coming men, and the next 12 months will show us the scale of his potential while Wales, by contrast, need to find someone they can rely on.

Marcus Smith would need to solidify his England place to show he can do the same for the Lions. Has Ireland’s Jack Crowley done enough yet?

McGeechan is an unabashed fan of Finn Russell, and intriguingly he sees a close comparison between the 31-year-old Scot who plays his club rugby for Bath and the Welsh legend Barry John, a playing contemporary of McGeechan’s in the early 1970s.

“The choice of fly-half does shape games,” McGeechan says, “and if you have Finn Russell in your camp, you have someone who won’t be afraid of picking the moments to play.

“But Russell has also got a high percentage of kicking game, and Barry John was the same, all those years ago. Everybody said ‘oh, he’s just a runner, doing all this, that and the other’ – but he’s sat there with the highest percentage of kicks in a game.

“And Finn Russell, in many respects, is very similar. He puts teams in positions where they can do something, and if there isn’t anything on or it needs to be readjusted, it’s often the kicking game that takes the pressure off.

“I’ve been really impressed with Fin Smith. He must be close to being England’s number-one 10, going forward. Having George Ford to guide him this year was perfect for him.

“When you look at Smith’s game, he is physical, and Finn Russell’s physical as well – you have two 10s who are quite happy to mix it, if they get caught, and not pull away from the contact, while having that kicking game that takes pressures off, but also can put pressure back on opponents. That’s been underestimated and underrated in both of them.”

Mobility or bulk in the back five?

Read Next

This looks likely to be a wonderful area of strength for the Lions – all the more so when you consider how Australia’s stock has fallen in the last few years, way below the prowess of their 1991 and 1999 World Cup-winning teams, or the ones who reached the final in 2003 and 2015.

The mind boggles as you could cheerfully send out a four-nation Lions back five of Maro Itoje, Tadhg Beirne, Jamie Ritchie, Jac Morgan and Ben Earl, to attack the currently woeful Wallabies.

And if that combination smacks of a lack of size, then whistle up one or more of Joe McCarthy, George Martin, Doris, Josh van der Flier and Courtney Lawes – the latter will have spent next season playing for Brive in the French second division, but McGeechan still fancies him as a possible Lions tour captain.

And then what about the English tackling machines Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, and could Ireland’s James Ryan rescale the heights of earlier in his career? The names on McGeechan’s lips currently are Beirne, McCarthy, Itoje, Martin, Earl and Lawes.

There is scope, too, in the next 12 months for strides forward to be made by any or all of Ollie Chessum, Dafydd Jenkins and Scott Cummings in the second row, and Tommy Reffell, Will Connors, Rory Darge, Andy Christie, Jack Dempsey and Chandler Cunningham‑South in the back row, among others.

Sir Ian McGeechan created a unique ‘Pub Pep Talk’ with Fuller’s London Pride to fire up fans inside Twickenham at the Premiership Rugby final.