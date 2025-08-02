Lions Test vs Australia suspended due to lightning strikes

ACCOR STADIUM — The third and final British & Irish Lions Test in Australia was interrupted by stormy weather two minutes into the second half in Sydney.

Referee Nika Amashukeli was told to bring the teams off the field at Accor Stadium, due to lightning in the area, and spectators in the front 19 rows of the lower bowl were told to retreat the concourse for their safety.

It is understood the match cannot re-start until at least 30 minutes have elapsed after the most recent lightning strike within a distance of 10km.

The scoreline was 8-0 to Australia when the teams went off, and to add to a feeling of disruption, Lions lock James Ryan was being removed on a stretcher after appearing to be knocked out making a tackle on opposite number Will Skelton.

And each side had lost a player to a failed head injury assessment in the first half, with Lions captain Maro Itoje and home fly-half Tom Lynagh leaving the action.

TV replays appeared to show Dan Sheehan, who took over as skipper from Itoje, hitting Lynagh with an arm in a ruck.

Australia led through a try by wing Dylan Pietsch after seven minutes, and Lynagh’s penalty with 33 minutes gone.

The players are due back on the field at 9.40am local time, 12.40pm UK, followed by a warm-up period of 10 minutes before the match can resume.