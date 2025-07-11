48
British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2025-07-11Last Updated: 2025-07-11
349 4 minutes read

The British and Irish Lions face an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV this weekend in their final warm-up match ahead of the First Test against the Wallabies.

Though there were improvements in attack with five tries and the set-piece remained dominant, the Lions’ breakdown problems remained in Canberra, while there were more handling errors, four tries conceded and a high penalty count as they just could not put away Australia’s best-performing Super Rugby franchise who were missing most of their Wallaby internationals.

As expected, the majority of what is expected to be his First Test team are given the night off in Adelaide, with Farrell insisting that there are still places up for grabs in what is the final chance to impress.

Reds and future Australia head coach Les Kiss – assisted by former All Blacks boss Ian Foster in addition to the Western Force’s Simon Cron and Zane Hilton of the Melbourne Rebels – has picked a strong-looking AUNZ Invitational XV squad boasting no fewer than 17 internationals.

British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV date, kick-off time and venue

The British and Irish Lions meet the AUNZ Invitational XV on Saturday July 12, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11am BST. That is 7:30pm local time.

The game takes place at the 53,500-capacity Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia, primarily a cricket venue for Australia, South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers, plus the Crows in Aussie rules.

How to watch British and Irish Lions vs AUNZ Invitational XV

TV channel: Sky Sports have exclusive broadcasting rights to the 2025 Lions tour in the UK. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 10am BST.


