The up and coming British players at Wimbledon you’ve never heard of

WIMBLEDON — There are 19 British players pencilled in to play the opening round of the singles at Wimbledon this week.

The pencil largely applies to Andy Murray, the two-time winner who will make a late decision ahead of this scheduled first-round match against Tomas Machac on Tuesday.

Murray is hoping to make his final grand slam appearance at SW19 before retiring, although he could yet feature at the Olympics before bowing out entirely.

Elsewhere, in terms of household names, Emma Raducanu is in action on Monday against No 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Read Next

Dan Evans and Cam Norrie have flown the British men’s flag for some time, and they take on Alejandro Tabilo and Facundo Diaz Acosta respectively in the first round.

The current British No 1s are making names for themselves as well, with Jack Draper and Katie Boulter seeded at Wimbledon for the first time.

The duo will both harbour ambitions of making the second week of Wimbledon for the first time in their respective careers. Boulter plays Tatjana Maria on Tuesday, when Draper is also in action against Elias Ymer.

Meanwhile, Liam Broady and Heather Watson are Wimbledon regulars. Watson reached the quarter-finals in 2018, and is playing at SW19 for the 14th time. She plays Greet Minnen on Monday.

Broady is making his seventh appearance, having reached the third round the past two occasions. He takes on Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday.

Meanwhile, Harriet Dart is appearing at Wimbledon for the sixth time, her best a third round in 2019, and plays Zhuoxuan Bai on Tuesday.

Below are 10 more British wild cards and qualifiers in action this week. Some making their Wimbledon debut,

Charles Broom

Plays Stan Wawrinka on Monday

At 26, Charles Broom is making his Wimbledon debut, against Stan Wawrinka no less, the 39-year-old who has won three grand slams. Broom hails from St Albans and is yet to play on the ATP Tour. He reached a career-high No 183 in the world back in May.

Charles Broom faces Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon (Photo: Getty)

Jan Choinski

Plays Luciano Darderi on Tuesday

German-born Jan Choinski stands at 6ft 5ins and enjoyed his Wimbledon debut last year, beating Dusan Lajovic in the opening round. Choinski went on to reach a career-high 126 in the world, and recorded his first ATP win of 2024 when beating Joao Fonseca at Estoril.

Jake Fearnley

Plays Alejandro Moro Canas on Tuesday

It’s a Wimbledon singles debut for Jake Fearnley, who played in the doubles last year. Fearnley, 22, was born in Edinburgh and played college tennis in the USA for Texas Christian University (TCU), following in the footsteps of fellow Brit Norrie. He made his ATP debut at Eastbourne recently, where he lost to compatriot Billy Harris.

Arthur Fery

Plays Daniel Altmaier on Monday

Born in France, 21-year-old Arthur Fery makes his second Wimbledon appearance after his debut last year, where he lost in the opening round to Daniil Medvedev – about as tricky as he could have asked for.

Arthur Fery could hardly have asked for a tougher Wimbledon debut last year (Photo: Getty)

Read Next

Billy Harris

Plays Jamie Munar on Tuesday

Nottingham-born Harris will make his Wimbledon debut aged 29.

The 6ft 4ins right-hander reached a career-high world No 139 in June after recording two wins on the ATP Tour at Queen’s Club, where he beat world No 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry for the best win of his career before overcoming Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard as well.

Fran Jones

Plays Petra Martic on Tuesday

It is a second Wimbledon appearance for 23-year-old Fran Jones, who last played at SW19 in 2021. She reached a career-high ranking of 149 in 2022, and she recently reached the quarter-finals at Nottingham, where she was forced to withdraw before playing Raducanu due to a shoulder injury.

Injuries have hampered her progress in recent years. She retired from Australian Open qualifying earlier this year, and was forced to retire at French Open qualifying in 2023 as well.

Fran Jones was forced to withdraw before playing Emma Raducanu in Nottingham (Photo: Getty)

Paul Jubb

Plays Thiago Seyboth Wild on Tuesday

A third Wimbledon appearance awaits 24-year-old Paul Jubb, who lost in the first round back in 2019 and 2022. The York-born player broke into the top 200 in 2022, and last week enjoyed an incredible win over USA’s Ben Shelton at the Mallorca Championships to reach a Tour semi-final for the first time in his career.

Read Next

Sonay Kartal

Plays Sorana Cirstea (29) on Monday

This will be a third straight Wimbledon appearance for 22-year-old Sonay Kartal as she looks to reach the second round for the first time.

That will be a difficult task with No 29 seed Cirstea in the way, although Kartal will hope to have momentum with her after coming through qualifiers.

Lily Miyazaki

Plays Tamara Korpatsch on Monday

Lily Miyazaki made her Wimbledon debut in 2022, losing in the first round, but then enjoyed the first slam win of her career at the US Open last year. The 28-year-old beat Margarita Betova at Flushing Meadows, and after mainly playing on the ITF circuit this year the Tokyo-born player hopes to follow that up with a first Wimbledon win.

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki in action at Surbiton (Photo: Getty)

Henry Searle

Plays Marcos Giron on Tuesday

There are high hopes for Henry Searle, the 18-year-old who won the Wimbledon boys title last year. Born in Wolverhampton, the 6ft 4ins teenager who attended Loughborough University is making his grand slam debut at Wimbledon this year, having just made his bow on the ATP Tour at Eastbourne, where he lost to Lorenzo Sonego.