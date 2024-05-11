The subtle sign that Bruno Guimaraes has decided his Newcastle future

Newcastle 1-1 Brighton (Longstaff 45+5’| Veltman 18′)

ST JAMES’ PARK — An exhausting season at St James’ Park will go to the wire with Newcastle United still in charge of their own destiny in the hunt for European qualification.

But this result – and a performance which betrayed the effort put into keeping the campaign alive – will not settle nerves ahead of two crucial away games in the space of eight days.

There’s no denying that Newcastle and Eddie Howe have done superbly to reach this stage of a bruising season in sixth place.

But with a resurgent Chelsea and Manchester United breathing down their necks, the prospect of ending 2023-24 with nothing to show for it hung heavily over the end of season lap of honour.

If they beat United and Brentford, they will finish sixth and play Europa League football next season so long as Manchester City win the FA Cup. Four points will probably deliver the same outcome – but anything less and even Conference League football is in the balance.

Present at St James’ Park for the first time since December was chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Newcastle insiders say things tend to move when the head of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is in town and with big decisions to take on the Director of Football and stadium expansion, his presence is intriguing.

The next stage of the Newcastle project is unclear but there are some big decisions – and some potentially uncomfortable ones – to take if they are to meet the self-imposed target of competing regularly for the biggest prizes.

Al-Rumayyan made a beeline for Bruno Guimaraes as the players trundled round the pitch at full-time. The Brazilian expended a lot of effort here to little avail and looked shattered, but there was nothing about his demeanour to suggest this was the last time he would play at St James’ Park.

A £100million release clause means the chatter will be impossible to stop, but there’s increasing confidence he’ll be back again next season. Who will be joining him is less than clear.

Al-Rumayyan and the board saw the best and worst of the current crop here, as Newcastle were a shade under par in a game they probably had to win. There were moments when they really threatened but few could argue they deserved more than a point against opponents who played with freedom and commitment.

Brighton’s form might have nose dived in the second half of the season but there was plenty of evidence here that they will return stronger next season.

Even missing some of their bigger names through injury – a narrative that has inflicted most Premier League sides this season – they retain a core of creativity and attacked with precision. Their dead balls troubled Newcastle throughout and were the source of the opener that silened St James’ Park on 18 minutes.

The Magpies should have done better. It was difficult to pin the blame on Martin Dubravka given Joel Veltman was allowed space to stab past him, but he has lacked conviction during the extended run in the team Nick Pope’s absence has allowed him.

There was little authority about his approach to Brighton’s aerial threat – and little surprise it ended up costing Newcastle. Do not be surprised to see the goalkeeping department shaken up this summer.

Having started with purpose, Newcastle tailed off. They looked too predictable, their midfield a little too pedestrian as Brighton overloaded the engine room.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side might have a distinctly average away record – just four wins all season on their travels – but they had a smart game plan here to press Newcastle’s inexperienced full-backs.

Tino Livramento has been a revelation this season but had a difficult afternoon. Lewis Hall had another of those days when he looks like a work-in-progress at left-back.

But Newcastle have match winners in their ranks and, in Anthony Gordon, a player with this summer’s Euros on his mind. In first-half injury time it was his run that worked the ball to Elliot Anderson to tee up Sean Longstaff’s leveller. Should they end up in Europe again next season, Gordon’s contribution will have been pivotal.

St James’ Park has seen some memorable second halves of late – a five goal salvo to relegate Sheffield United, an epic fightback that did much to seal David Moyes’ fate – but there was no drama here.

Briefly Newcastle threatened, but with the exception of a Gordon goal rightly disallowed for offside and a couple of optimistic penalty calls, there was little to suggest they were capable of moving through the gears. They move to Old Trafford in midweek with European hopes resting on a knife edge.